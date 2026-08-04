  • Tuesday, 4th August, 2026

Tinubu Felicitates Team Nigeria For Remarkable Performance At Glasgow Commonwealth Games

Nigeria | 16 minutes ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

​President Bola Tinubu has felicitated Team Nigeria on their remarkable performance at the Commonwealth Games which ended recently in Glasgow, Scotland.
The President, in a release issued on Tuesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, celebrated the athletes for demonstrating the resilience, determination, discipline, and excellence that define the Nigerian spirit.
Tinubu commended Team Nigeria for flying the country’s flag with dignity and pride, affirming that the 24 medals won—10 gold, 7 silver, and 7 bronze—are a testament to their hard work and perseverance.
​The President noted that the experience gained by every athlete will serve as a strong foundation for greater accomplishments in future international competitions and inspire many young Nigerians to embrace the values of commitment and national service.
He praised the leadership of the Nigeria Olympic Committee and the National Sports Commission for their continued commitment to the development of sports and support for athletes.
Tinubu urged the athletes to remain focused and continue reaching for excellence.
​”Whether on the podium or through courageous performances in the competition, every member of Team Nigeria has represented our nation with honour, dignity, and pride.
​”On behalf of the Government and the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I express profound appreciation to our athletes, coaches, technical officials, medical personnel, administrators, and all those whose dedication and sacrifice made Nigeria’s participation at the Games possible.
​”My administration remains steadfast in its resolve to invest in sports development, strengthen our sporting institutions, improve training facilities, and create greater opportunities for our talented athletes to excel on the continental and global stage,” the President further stressed.

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