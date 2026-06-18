Firm Launches AI-powered Platform for Chronic Disease Management

Medlitics Limited has officially launched Medlitics, an innovative digital health platform designed to transform the landscape of chronic disease care across Africa.

By seamlessly connecting patients, doctors, hospitals, and insurance providers into a single, intelligent ecosystem, the platform transitions chronic care from a reactive model to a proactive, continuous experience.

Speaking about the innovation, Founder of Medlitics, Michael Fasere, said: “Our goal is to build healthcare that truly works for everyone, moving beyond the walls of traditional waiting rooms. Chronic diseases require daily attention, not just quarterly checkups. By bridging the gap between everyday life and clinical oversight, we are enabling doctors to see health trends as they happen and step in before minor fluctuations turn into medical emergencies. We are putting proactive health management directly into the hands of the people who need it most.”