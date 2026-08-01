Supreme Court Orders Lawyers to Stop Using ‘Barrister’ as Name Prefix

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court has directed lawyers in the country, to henceforth desist from using the title “Barrister” as a prefix to their names, in all official correspondence and engagements at the Supreme Court.



The directive by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, was contained in an internal memorandum dated July 13, 2026, and signed by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Mr Kabir E. Akanbi, a copy of which was seen yesterday.

The directive issued to all litigation staff, legal practitioners, court registrars and lawyers was titled: “Prohibition of The Use of The Title Barrister as a Prefix to Names.”



The apex court predicated its decision on the grounds that the usage was inconsistent with the standard of professionalism expected within the apex court.

The memo read in part, “I am directed by the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria to notify all Litigation Staff, Legal Practitioners, Court Registrars, and Lawyers that the use of the title “Barrister” as a prefix to names is inappropriate and inconsistent with the standards of professionalism expected within the Supreme Court of Nigeria.



“Consequently, all officers concerned are hereby directed to discontinue the use of the title “Barrister” before their names in all official correspondence, records, documents, identity materials, and any other official engagements with immediate effect”.

The memo further advised Heads of Departments and Unit Heads to ensure that all officers under their supervision comply strictly with the directive.



To ensure full implementation of the directive, the Chief Justice also directed supervisory officers to enforce compliance.

The memorandum added, “Heads of Departments and Unit Heads are requested to ensure strict compliance with this directive by all officers under their supervision. Please be guided accordingly.”