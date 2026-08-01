2027: INEC to Release Personal Particulars of Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, Others Today

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

In line with the revised time table and schedule of activities for the 2027 general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will today publish the personal particulars of presidential and National Assembly candidates.

The electoral body had fixed August 1, 2026 for the display of the personal particulars of candidates for the presidential and National Assembly elections.

The leading presidential candidates include Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Peter Obi of Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC).

In line with Section 29(3) of the Electoral Act, the academic credentials and other documents submitted by candidates would be released today by INEC for public scrutiny.

Section 29(3) stipulates that: “The Commission shall, within 21 days of the receipt of the personal particulars of the candidate, publish same in the constituency where the candidate intends to contest the election.”

While the publication of candidates’ particulars is a statutory requirement designed to promote transparency in the electoral process, it also provide Nigerians with the opportunity to scrutinise the documents submitted by aspirants before the elections.

With the publication of personal details of the candidates today, political parties would officially commence campaigns for the 2027 presidential election on August 19.

NEDC: Over 60% of Roads, Bridges Destroyed By Boko Haram in Northeast Now Functional

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) yesterday revealed that over 60 per cent of road infrastructure and bridges destroyed by Boko Haram insurgency in the North East are now functional.

The Managing Director of NEDC, Mohammed Alkali disclosed this during a press conference in Abuja.

Alkali explained that Phase one of the NEDC mandate was the stabilisation and recovery phase, while Phase two is the Renewal Phase; Phase three is Expansion phase and Phase four is sustainable growth.

He added that for phase one, their effort was focused on restoring critical infrastructure, supporting displaced communities, rebuilding schools, health facilities, improving security through strategic intervention, and restoring basic public services.

Mohammed revealed that it has delivered over 300 kilometres of roads and more than 50 bridges, restoring critical transport corridors, improving access to education and healthcare, facilitating trade, and strengthening regional integration.

He noted that across Adamawa State, the Commission constructed the 32km Dabna road, the Federal College of Education, Yola Road, the College of Education, Hong Road, the Garkida Cross–Kukurtu Road, and rehabilitated roads in Fufore.

Mohammed said the commission also constructed Numan Bridge, Bole Bridge, Madagali and Michika Bridges, and the Mubi–Maiha–Sarao Bridges have significantly improved connectivity, agricultural transportation and cross-border trade.

He stated: “In Bauchi State, the Commission delivered the 32km Kirfi–Gombe Abba Road, the landmark Tashan Turmi, Bara and Kalajanga Bridges, the Ningi–Yadagungume– Fuskar Mata Road, the Soro–Ganjuwa Bridge, and extensive erosion control and drainage works, improving inter-state connectivity and climate resilience.

“In Borno State, major interventions include the Ngom–Koshebe–Zabarmari– Gongulong–Khadamari Road Corridor, the Zabarmari–Dusuman Road, the reconstruction of the Gongulong–Khadamari and Monguno–Maiduguri Roads, the Fogori (Galtimari) Bridge, the Moro-Moro Market Bridge, and the Kaleri– Moduganari Bypass Road, restoring critical infrastructure destroyed by conflict and flooding.

“In Gombe State, investments including the 21km Gombe Abba–Kirfi Road, bridges along the Gombe Northern Bypass, Gombe–Dukku, Gombe–Akko and Tsando Roads, together with major erosion control works, have strengthened mobility and regional connectivity.

“In Taraba State, the rehabilitation of the Jalingo–Wukari Highway, construction of the Mayo Ndaga, Namnai and River Bantaje Bridges, alongside emergency repairs to the Mayo Kam Bridge and drainage works on the Suntai–Donga Road, have reconnected communities and improved access to agricultural and commercial centres.”

The managing-director noted that in Yobe State, the Commission delivered the 54km Mutai–Ngalda Road, the Damaturu–Buni Yadi–Magza Road Overlay, roads serving the NEDC Mega School, Potiskum.

He further disclosed that the commission constructed Damaturu–Gujba Bridge, and several bridges, culverts and drainage structures across Potiskum, Tarmuwa, Gujba and Fune Local Government Areas, enhancing mobility and flood resilience.

Mohammed added that the Governing Board approved a N100 billion investment for the deployment of 50mw of renewable energy through solar mini-grids and distributed energy systems.

According to him, “This investment builds on the success of the Commission’s Light Up the North-East Project, under which over 100,000 solar-powered street lights have been installed across the region, improving public safety, extending business hours and demonstrating the transformative impact of renewable energy on communities.”

Mohammed said the approval was also informed by the region’s significant electricity access deficit.

He stressed that while Nigeria currently records an estimated 58 per cent national electrification rate, leaving 42 per cent of the population without access to electricity, saying the challenge is considerably greater in the North-East, where only 39 per cent of the population is electrified, leaving 61 per cent without reliable access to electricity.

Mohammed lamented that this energy gap continues to limit industrial growth, agricultural processing, access to quality healthcare and education, digital inclusion and private sector investment.