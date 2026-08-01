Ghana’s Govt Backs Five-year Presidential Term, Lowers Minimum Age to 35

Ghana has finalised moves to increase presidential term to five years as well as reduce the age limit for eligibility to 35 years.

According to news monitored on AFP, the scheme had been on the front burner for a while before its acceptance thereby changing the political landscape of the West African country.

Ghana is arguably one of Africa’s leading gold and cocoa producers, and has maintained a stable democratic system since 1992.

The change emanated from the report of a committee set up by President John Dramani Mahama to review the constitution and submitted their report Thursday.

“The government has accepted the recommendation to extend the term of office of the president from four years to five years,” Justice Minister Dominic Ayine told journalists.

The committee further recommended a commensurate increase in the tenure of lawmakers of the country to tally with the term of the president to avoid a lacuna in electoral times.

Although the committee recommended lowering the minimum age for presidential candidates to 30, Ayine said the government would instead adopt 35.

The Constitution Review Committee said a four-year presidential cycle can leave an administration with “a little over two years” of effective governing time, as the first six months can be taken up by appointments and the final year by elections.

It said a five-year term could also “strengthen democratic accountability” by giving governments more time to deliver.

A national referendum in 2027 will be required to pass the changes, with strict voter turnout and approval thresholds.