Makinde Inaugurates Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Oriire Abduction

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, yesterday inaugurated a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the circumstances surrounding the recent abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in the Ahoro Esinele and Yawota communities of Oriire Local Government Area.

The commission is chaired by Hon. Justice (Prof.) Mojeed Owoade (rtd), a former Justice of the Court of Appeal, with Mrs. Olamide Sandra Tella serving as Secretary.

Other members are Prof. Jibril Ibrahim, Mrs. Ayo Obe, AIG Ngozi Onadeko (rtd), Mr. Abimbola Orogade, Major Gen. Sanusi Nasir Muazu (rtd), and Mr. Folorunsho Osunrayi.

Makinde while speaking at the inauguration, held at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, emphasised that the incident was not merely an attack on two communities but an assault on the right of every Nigerian child to learn in safety, and on the confidence of parents who send their children to school daily.

The governor expressed gratitude for the safe return of the victims and explained that the establishment of an independent commission was aimed at ensuring that all lessons are learned and all pertinent questions answered. He stressed that the initiative was not intended to diminish the efforts and sacrifices of security agencies.

Makinde charged the commission with the responsibility of establishing the facts, identifying institutional or operational lapses, and recommending measures to strengthen the protection of schools and communities across Oyo State. He underscored that the commission’s work is critical to preventing a recurrence of such tragedies.

He said, “The abduction of innocent children and their teachers in Oriire Local Government Area was not merely an attack on Ahoro Esinele and Yawota communities. It was an attack on the right of every Nigerian child to learn in safety and on the confidence of every parent who sends a child to school each day. While we remain grateful for the safe return of the victims, our duty does not end with their rescue. Rescue brings relief, but truth brings closure. Accountability and reform restore public confidence and help prevent recurrence. Justice is not only about punishing wrongdoing; it is about learning enough to ensure that the innocent were never again placed in harm’s way.”

The governor further recalled his personal connection to the community, noting that his father taught at St. Luke’s, Ahoro Dada, in 1959.

He remarked that if his father had been kidnapped and killed at that time, he himself might never have been born. He explained that this experience reinforced his resolve to call for international support in conducting an independent examination of the incident.

The commission has been given an initial period of one month to complete its assignment, with provision for an extension if necessary to ensure thoroughness.

The governor assured that the state government would provide all necessary support to enable the commission to discharge its duties independently and professionally.

He also called on individuals, institutions, and relevant agencies to cooperate fully by providing information that would assist the inquiry.

In his remarks to journalists, the chairman of the commission, Hon. Justice (Prof.) Mojeed Owoade (rtd), assured the public that the commission would operate solely on the truth and expressed confidence in the competence of its members.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Deputy Governor, Bayo Lawal; the Chief Judge of Oyo State, Hon. Justice Iyabo Yerima; the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Musibau Babatunde; the Chief of Staff, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi; the Deputy Chief of Staff, Hon. Kazeem Adeniyi; Attorney-General/Commissioner for Justice, Biodun Aikomo; Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Hon. Segun Olayiwola; Commissioner for Health, Dr. Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi; Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade; the Executive Adviser to the Governor on Security Coordination, Major-Gen Lukman Omoniyi (rtd); Executive Assistant to the Governor on Security Matters, CP Sunday Odukoya (rtd); Special Adviser to the Governor on Immigration and Homeland Security, ACG Segun Adegoke (rtd); Commandant, Amotekun Corps, Col Olayinka Olayanju (rtd); Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Student Affairs, Hon Victor Olojede; the Principal, Ahoro-Esinele Community High School, Mrs. Rachel Alamu; her husband, Prof. Wale Alamu; Headmaster, Baptist Basic Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, Mr. Adejumo Gabriel, and the Headteacher, Local Authority Basic School, Ahoro-Esinele, Mr. Jacob Sunday.

Others were Chairman and Co-Chairman of the Oyo State Elders’ Council, Dr. Saka Balogun and Chief Wole Oyelese; Chairman of Local Government Chairmen in Oyo State, Hon. Sikiru Sanda; Oyo State Chairman of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), Otunba Adegbenro Fagbemi; Chief Bayo Oyero; former Chief Medical Director, University Teaching Hospital, Ibadan, Prof. Temitope Alonge; service commanders, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and labour union leaders, among others.