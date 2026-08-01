ECOWAS Bank Supports Bauchi’s Economic Transformation with $91.6m Transport Infrastructure Facility 

Dike Onwuamaeze

The ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) and the Bauchi State Government have signed a financing agreement of $91.63 million to support the implementation of the Bauchi State Transport Infrastructure Financing Programme (BSTIFP).

The agreement was signed at EBID Headquarters in Lomé, Togo by the President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of EBID, Dr. George Agyekum Donkor and the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.

Under the agreement, EBID would provide financing of $91.63 million for the construction

and completion of 24 strategic road and bridge projects across Bauchi State.

The programme will improve connectivity between urban and rural communities, facilitate access to markets and essential services, reduce transport costs, and strengthen agricultural and commercial value chains.

The BSTIFP, which is aligned with the Bauchi State Development Plan and Nigeria’s broader

development priorities, is expected to create approximately 5,000 jobs during

construction and 2,000 permanent jobs upon completion, contributing to inclusive economic

growth.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Donkor stated that the investment reflected EBID’s commitment to financing transformative infrastructure projects that create jobs, stimulate investment, and improve living conditions.

He noted that by strengthening transport connectivity across Bauchi State, the programme would reduce logistics costs, improve access to markets, and unlock new opportunities for sustainable economic growth and regional integration.

In his remarks, Mohammed underscored the importance of the partnership, describing it as a significant milestone in the state’s vision to build a more competitive and resilient economy.

He emphasised that transport infrastructure remains a critical driver of investment, private sector growth, and improved living standards, and expressed appreciation for EBID’s support, which would enable the state to accelerate the implementation of strategic infrastructure projects with substantial economic and social impact.

This collaboration has reinforced EBID’s role as a regional development finance institution and a strategic partner to its member states in delivering high-impact and sustainable infrastructure investments.

The intervention is fully aligned with the bank’s Growth, Resilience and Optimisation strategy, which seeks to promote sustainable growth, strengthen the resilience of West African economies, and maximise the development impact of its financing in support of regional integration and economic transformation.