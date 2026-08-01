Domestic Gas Delivery Rises to 2.05 Bcf/d as NUPRC Plans Swap Framework 

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Nigeria’s average Domestic Gas Delivery Obligations (DGDO) performance rose to 2.05 billion cubic feet (Bcf) per day in the year to June 2026, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) disclosed yesterday.

A statement by the NUPRC spokesman, Eniola Akinkuotu, said the Commission’s Chief Executive, Mrs. Oritsemeyewa Eyesan, announced this at a stakeholders’ workshop on the ‘Gas Swap Framework for Domestic Gas Delivery Obligation’ held in Abuja.

The workshop was convened to deepen stakeholders’ understanding of the proposed gas swap framework as a practical mechanism for improving compliance with DGDO requirements and to obtain industry input on its implementation.

Represented by the Executive Commissioner, Development and Production, Enorense Amadasu, Eyesan described the DGDO as one of the country’s most important policy instruments for ensuring that gas produced in Nigeria supports domestic economic growth.

Providing an update on the programme, she said that of the approximately 63 gas-producing companies in the country, 27 had been allocated DGDO volumes, while only 23 were actively supplying gas to domestic customers.

According to her, average domestic gas deliveries stood at 2.05 Bcf per day against a DGDO allocation of 3.16 Bcf per day as of June 2026, representing a performance level of about 65 per cent.

“The YTD June 2026 data, however, shows that a broader allocation base does not automatically translate into actual delivery. This delivery gap underscores the need for practical, innovative and market-responsive solutions that protect the integrity of the obligation while enabling real physical delivery of gas to domestic users. It is in this context that the proposed gas swap framework becomes especially important,” she said.

Eyesan explained that the proposed gas swap framework would enable operators whose gas is stranded or difficult to evacuate to meet their domestic delivery obligations by partnering with operators that already have the infrastructure to deliver gas to domestic consumers.

“With the right commitment and implementation, the framework will help turn obligation into actual supply, make better use of existing assets, support gas-to-power delivery and build greater confidence in Nigeria’s domestic gas market,” she added.