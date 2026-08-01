Access Bank Debunks Fake Shutdown Notice

Nume Ekeghe

Access Bank Plc has dismissed as false a purported shutdown notice circulating on social media and WhatsApp, reassuring customers, investors and other stakeholders that the bank remains financially strong and fully operational.

In a statement by the bank, they described the message, which falsely impersonated its official communication channels, as misleading and intended to cause panic and disrupt business activities.

The bank stressed that all its operations across subsidiaries remain unaffected, while customer services continue to run seamlessly.

It states, “We wish to reassure our customers, partners, stakeholders, and the public that Access Bank is safe, financially strong, and fully operational across all our subsidiaries. Our services continue to run seamlessly, and we remain committed to serving our customers with the highest standards of excellence.



“We are working closely with the relevant regulatory and law enforcement authorities to identify those responsible for creating and spreading this false information to cause panic and business disruption. Appropriate legal action will be taken in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.



“We also remind members of the public that creating, publishing, and disseminating false information capable of causing public alarm, damaging reputations, or undermining confidence in institutions constitutes an offence under Section 24 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024.”

They further urged customers not to share or forward the message and to disregard and rely only on information communicated through Access Bank’s official and verified channels.