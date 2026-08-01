Soyinka, Chidoka, Others Demand End to Impunity, Urge Nigerians to Reclaim the State

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, former Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka, and former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Timi Alaibe, have called for a national rebirth anchored on accountability, justice and civic courage.

They insisted that Nigeria cannot overcome its governance challenges without ending impunity and restoring respect for human life.

The call was made yesterday, at the 28th Wole Soyinka Lecture Series and National Association of Seadogs (NAS) Martyrs’ Day in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where Chidoka delivered the keynote lecture on the theme, ‘Reclaiming the Nigerian State through Accountability, Justice and Civic Courage’.

Speakers at the event agreed that their experience underscored the need to build a Nigerian state where no citizen would again suffer arbitrary abuse of power.

In his remarks, Soyinka said the gathering was dedicated to victims of state brutality, extrajudicial killings and mob violence, stressing that the value of every human life must remain the foundation of any democratic society.

He lamented what he described as the growing culture of impunity, citing the killing of a young man by a police officer, the murder of Deborah Yakubu by a mob, and the 1997 “F-18” incident involving members of NAS.

“The life of a human being constitutes the basic unit of any community and any system of governance,” Soyinka said, urging Nigerians to demand justice for victims of abuse and ensure that perpetrators are held accountable.

He also challenged authorities to reopen unresolved cases of extrajudicial killings and political assassinations, asking: “What happened to all the files of unsolved killings? We want to know why they happened and ensure justice does not fail us again.”

Delivering the keynote address, Chidoka argued that Nigeria’s greatest challenge was not the absence of laws but the failure to enforce them impartially.

According to him, the country operates an “alibi culture”, where officials explain away failures instead of accepting responsibility.

“Nigeria’s crisis is not that the state is weak; it is selectively strong. It is strong when collecting from citizens but weak when delivering services. Strong when coercing but weak when explaining,” he said.

Using the 1997 detention of 33 NAS members, popularly known as the F-18, and the 2005 Apo Six killings as examples, Chidoka said successive governments had retained the oppressive instincts of the state despite the return to democracy.

He maintained that accountability must go beyond explanations and audits to include correction, restitution and sanctions.

“Explanation without correction is not accountability,” he declared, insisting that public officials who abuse power must be identified and held personally responsible for their actions.

Chidoka also dismissed suggestions that restructuring alone would solve Nigeria’s problems, arguing that while constitutional reforms remained important, the country urgently needed a shared moral consensus built on equal citizenship, answerable leadership and justice.

He called for stronger protection for whistleblowers, respect for court orders, transparent governance and reforms to end prolonged pre-trial detentions, noting that over 64 per cent of inmates in Nigerian correctional facilities were awaiting trial.

Earlier, Alaibe said sustainable development could not thrive where accountability was absent and institutions remained weak.

Drawing from his experience in public service and regional development, he urged Nigerians to move beyond rhetoric and embrace responsible leadership.

“Nations are not reclaimed by rhetoric alone. They are reclaimed when conscience triumphs over convenience, when institutions are stronger than individuals, and when citizens summon the courage to do what is right, even when it is difficult,” he said.

Alaibe paid glowing tribute to Soyinka on his 92nd birthday, describing him as a symbol of principled patriotism whose lifelong commitment to justice continued to inspire generations of Nigerians.

Dr. Joseph Oteri, NAS Capn’s had earlier informed that the lecture formed part of activities marking NAS Martyrs’ Day, commemorating members who were detained for 72 days during the military era after being falsely labelled as opponents of the then Abacha regime.