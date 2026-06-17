Breaking: Diezani Alison-Madueke Acquitted of All Bribery Charges in London After 11-Year Probe

Jury returns not guilty verdict after 46-hour deliberation

Wale Igbintade

A jury at Southwark Crown Court in London has brought an end to more than a decade-long corruption case, acquitting former Nigerian Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, of all six bribery-related charges.

The jury discharged her of five counts of accepting bribes and one count of conspiracy to commit bribery after deliberating for more than 46 hours, effectively closing an investigation that spanned over 11 years.

The verdict comes as a significant setback for British prosecutors and the National Crime Agency (NCA), which launched investigations into allegations against the former minister over 11 years ago.

Alison-Madueke, 65, who served as petroleum minister between 2010 and 2015 under former President Goodluck Jonathan, had been accused of receiving luxury gifts and benefits from oil industry executives seeking influence over lucrative contracts in Nigeria’s oil sector.

Prosecutors alleged she enjoyed a “life of luxury” funded by businessmen with interests in Nigeria’s petroleum industry, including items such as luxury travel, furniture, handbags and other high-value benefits.

However, Alison-Madueke consistently denied all allegations throughout the trial, insisting she never received bribes or used her office to favour any individual or company.

Testifying in her defence, she told the court that she did not solicit meetings with oil executives and said many of the interactions and travel arrangements referenced by prosecutors were initiated by others, not herself.

She also stated that she was undergoing cancer treatment during parts of the period under review, adding that her health affected her memory of certain events.

The former minister maintained that she was not responsible for logistical arrangements such as travel and accommodation, which she said were handled by government agencies, particularly the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Details later