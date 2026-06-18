  • Wednesday, 17th June, 2026

Firm Unveils Digital Forecourt Suite with ‘Pay-As-You-Want’

Business | 3 seconds ago

Interswitch, the leading African technology company focused on creating solutions that enable individuals and communities prosper, has unveiled its tailored Digital Forecourt suite, an integrated digital retail ecosystem designed to seamlessly connect payments, operations, and customer experiences within modern fuel retail environments.

The unveiling took place at the NNPC Retail Business Transformation Summit held at the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), Abuja, where Interswitch participated as Headline Technology Partner.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director, Industry Ecosystems, Interswitch, Chinyere Don-Okhuofu, emphasised the importance of building intelligent digital infrastructure to support long-term business transformation.

“True business transformation is not simply about adopting technology; it is about creating connected ecosystems that drive efficiency, improve experiences, and unlock new opportunities for growth. As industries continue to evolve, businesses must rethink how they engage customers, optimise operations, and deliver value at scale. At Interswitch, we are focused on enabling this shift through payment and commerce solutions that are secure, seamless, and built for the realities of modern business,” Don-Okhuofu said.

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