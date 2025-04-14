WIPIA Hosts Minister of Women Affairs, Spotlights Shared Vision for Women Empowerment in Nigeria

Women in Philanthropy and Impact Africa (WIPIA), under the leadership of Dr. Anino Emuwa, hosted a high-level strategic brunch at The Delborough Hotel, Lagos, in honour of the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim.

The gathering convened private sector leaders, philanthropists, and development actors for a purpose-driven conversation on advancing the Ministry’s 10-million-women empowerment mandate and exploring the critical role of public-private partnerships in national transformation.

The brunch, according to a statement signed by the Minister’s Special Adviser on Media, Mr Jonathan Eze, was designed as an intimate but catalytic engagement—focused on accountability, connection, and collective action.

In her keynote address, the Honourable Minister shared a deeply personal moment that shifted the trajectory of her career. After being accepted into a Ph.D. program at Oxford University, a critical health emergency involving her son redirected her life’s path. During his treatment in London, she was struck by the quality of care he received—care not accessible to many in Nigeria.

That moment solidified her commitment to return home and serve, ensuring that Nigerian women and children have access to the dignity, opportunities, and systems they deserve.

“That moment ignited a resolve in me—to ensure that every Nigerian woman and child has access to the opportunities, dignity, and care they deserve,” she said.

She went on to reflect on her reform-driven leadership—from repositioning NAPTIP, to impacting over two million displaced Nigerians as Federal Commissioner of Refugees, to her tenure as Nigeria’s first female Minister of Police Affairs, where she led foundational reforms in one of the country’s most rigid sectors.

Her call to action was direct and powerful: “We are seeking shared value partnerships—not just funding, but expertise, platforms, mentorship, and time,” she emphasized.

“You, our partners in the private sector, are critical to helping us scale impact, reduce inequalities, and unlock the immense potential of Nigerian women.”

She also cited World Bank data, noting that closing gender gaps could unlock $9.3 billion annually for Nigeria, and $28 trillion globally—a potential that cannot be realized without deliberate, unified effort.

As part of the Ministry’s ongoing push for documentation, visibility, and engagement, the Honourable Minister announced the upcoming launch of a 30th anniversary coffee-table publication that will chronicle the journey and milestones of Nigerian women.

The book will also spotlight trailblazing private sector champions who have meaningfully supported the Ministry’s efforts. “Being featured in this publication is more than visibility—it is a symbol of shared legacy and national transformation,” she said.

Key Ministry initiatives were also showcased during the brunch, including: The Happy Woman App – a digital platform for real-time access to opportunities and services, the Nigeria for Women Project – a large-scale economic empowerment program for rural women, the MOWA x SARA Accelerator, in collaboration with Wema Bank – advancing women’s protection, development, and inclusion.

Guests scanned a dynamic visual presentation of the Ministry’s mandate areas, offering real-time access partnership opportunities, the ministry’s strategic road map and a sneak peek of the upcoming publication.

Guests in attendance included: Erelu Kuti IV of Lagos, Erelu Abiola Dosunmu; UN Assistant Secretary-General and UNDP Director for Africa, Ahunna Eziakonwa; Founder/CEO, Bolmus Group International, Bola Shagaya; (Chair, MTN Nigeria, Ernest Ndukwe; Chair, Ecobank Nigeria, Bola Adesola; Founder, WARIF, Kemi Ibru Da Silva;

Founder/MD, JNC International, Claire Omatseye; Chairperson/CEO, Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mark Okoye; CEO, South East Development Commission, Uju Ifejika; and CEO, Union Bank, Yetunde Oni, among others.

Although the event included a thoughtful moment acknowledging the Minister’s upcoming birthday, the focus remained on the urgent mission ahead.

“This is not just a moment—it’s a movement,” the minister concluded.

“A Nigeria where women and girls thrive is within reach—but it requires collective action. It is WOMAN O’CLOCK, and the time is now.”

The Ministry expresses sincere appreciation to Dr. Anino Emuwa and the WIPIA team for hosting and leading the effort, Chinny Okoye, SA Strategic Partnerships, for curating and coordinating the event, and the Delborough Hotel and Mrs. Kunbi Uzochukwu for providing an elegant and impactful venue. And to all the Ministry’s colleagues, private sector allies, and champions of gender equity working toward a Nigeria where no woman, child, or family is left behind.