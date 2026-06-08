Oyo Govt Demolishes Building Used by Kidnappers of Adelabu’s Sister, Sons

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Oyo State government on Monday demolished the building used as a hideout by kidnappers who abducted the sister of former Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, Mrs. Busayo John-Paul, alongside her twin sons.

The government said the demolition was aimed at reinforcing the state’s zero-tolerance stance against criminality.

The demolition exercise was carried out by officials of the Ministry of Lands and Housing in collaboration with security agencies following intelligence reports that linked the structure to the criminal gang responsible for the abduction.

Mrs. John-Paul and her 12-year-old twin sons, Peter and Paul, were abducted on June 3 along Elewura, Ring Road, Ibadan while taking her twin sons to school.

Their rescue was later secured through a coordinated operation by the Nigeria Police Force, which led to the neutralisation of two suspected kidnappers and the arrest of others.

Government officials said investigations conducted after the rescue operation identified the demolished structure as one of the locations where the victims were allegedly held during their captivity.

More details shortly…