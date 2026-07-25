H1 2026: Unilever Nigeria Delivers N119.9bn Revenue, Declares Interim Dividend.

Kayode Tokede

Unilever Nigeria Plc has released its unaudited financial statement for the second quarter (Q2) period ended June 30, 2026, declaring N119.9 billion revenue, representing 22 per cent growth compared to N98.1 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

The multinational breweries company declared N54.7 billion gross profit, 30 per cent to growth when compared to N42.1 billion reported for the same period in 2025.

The company also recorded a net profit of N15.6 billion for the period ended June 30, 2026, compared to N14.4 billon recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

Furthermore, the company’s Board has approved an interim dividend of N2.00k per 50 kobo ordinary share, subject to applicable withholding tax, payable to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at the close of business on July 31, 2026.

The total interim dividend payable amounts to N11.5 billion, reflecting the company’s financial performance and continued commitment to delivering value to shareholders.

Speaking on the results, the Managing Director, Tobi Adeniyi, said, “We delivered a strong

first half in a challenging operating environment, marked by geopolitical volatility, rising input costs and pressure on consumer spending.

“Despite these headwinds, we continued to grow by staying focused on what we can control: serving consumers better, driving optimal distribution via route to market excellence, delivering impactful innovations, and executing with discipline.

“Revenue grew by 22 per cent, gross profit expanded by 30per cent, and gross margin improved to 45.6 per cent, underpinned by strong brand fundamentals, disciplined operations and our route to market execution.”

Speaking further, he noted, “The growth recorded across our portfolio reinforces our focus on serving Nigerian consumers with brands that are relevant, innovative and unmissably superior. Beyond the numbers, this performance reflects our confidence in the long-term potential of Nigeria.

“For more than 100 years, Unilever Nigeria has invested in local manufacturing, talent development and value creation across our ecosystem. We remain optimistic about the opportunities ahead and will continue to invest responsibly in our operations, our brands and our people as we work to Brighten Everyday Life for All Nigerians.”

Commenting on the outlook for the business, he said “Looking ahead, we remain focused

on winning with consumers, driving sustainable profitable growth, and building a future- fit business that delivers lasting value for all stakeholders.”