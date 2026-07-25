Sokoto Floats 1,550-Member Marshal Corps, Inducts First Female Cadets to Deepen Grassroots Security

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Government has graduated 1,550 operatives of the Sokoto State Marshals Agency (SOSMA) in what officials described as a decisive step to reinforce community-based security across the state.

The ceremony, held at the state capital, was historic for the agency as it produced its first set of female operatives. A total of 70 women were among the graduates, signalling a new direction for grassroots policing in Sokoto.

The Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, graced the occasion as Special Guest of Honour. He was joined by Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, APC leader in the state, Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Tukur Bala Bodinga, and a host of federal and state legislators from Sokoto and Ekiti.

The newly passed-out marshals were trained in four specialised cadres. These include environmental enforcement, security and intelligence, traffic management, and protection of public infrastructure.

Delivering his address, Governor Oyebanji described Senator Wamakko as a pillar of the APC and a statesman whose influence transcends Sokoto. He thanked Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto for the invitation, noting that it was his maiden visit to the Seat of the Caliphate.

Oyebanji said the establishment of SOSMA and the mass graduation reflect Governor Aliyu’s resolve to entrench lasting peace and unity. According to him, the initiative aligns with the broader national security architecture being driven by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He further commended the Sokoto governor for providing purposeful leadership, stressing that the marshals would serve as a force multiplier to conventional security agencies already operating in the state.

In his own remarks, Governor Aliyu reiterated his administration’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property. He assured that the new marshals would be adequately equipped to deliver on their mandate.

The governor disclosed that government would provide vehicles, motorcycles and other logistics to facilitate their operations. He added that the 1,550 operatives would be deployed across the 23 local government areas to work with existing SOSMA personnel, the Community Guards Corps and other security formations.

Governor Aliyu also acknowledged the consistent support of Senator Wamakko to his administration, and urged the graduates to uphold discipline and serve as worthy ambassadors of their communities.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, described security as a collective duty and lauded the state government for the bold investment. The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Bello Sifawa, said the administration was committing substantial resources to security and would not relent.

Coordinator of the training, retired Lt. Gen. Shehu Ya’u, said the cadets underwent rigorous drills to prepare them for contemporary security challenges. The event climaxed with the presentation of awards to marshals who excelled during the training.