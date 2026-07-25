Succour as Bayelsa Community Get Free Medical Care, Food, Clothing From Rotary 

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Succour came to indigenes and residents of Gbarantoru community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State in the form of free medical services, food and clothing from the Rotary District 9141, comprising, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers and Akwa Ibom states.

Hundreds of vulnerable and less privileged indigents including old men, women, youths and children thronged the community hall to receive the free medical check, diagnosis, medications, food and clothing in the Rotary Food, Medicine and Clothing (FMC) programme.

Speaking to journalists at the event, Chinedu Ikegwuani, the immediate past District Governor of District 9141, highlighted that this initiative was part of the district’s efforts to support vulnerable individuals in rural areas.

He said the programme aims to benefit over 300 vulnerable residents of the community and aligns with Rotary International’s mission to positively impact lives and communities.

He said, “So that is basically what we are doing. Like I said, the best of all is service of Rotary is giving and the Rotary philosophy is as much as possible is to do good, to change lives. So Rotary policy is to change lives. To reach out to as many people as possible, in any way we can.

“That’s why we chose Rotary, because if you look at the situation in the country, in that 2004, which of course, you agree with me, it’s still even getting worse. So we thought of something that can reach out to the less vulnerable. We chose this project.”

Dr. Nsikat Ntia, a senior Rotarian overseeing the medical aspect of the project, mentioned that medical services, including check-ups and treatments, were offered to individuals of all ages, including children, adults, and the elderly in rural areas.

He said, “In terms of clothing donations, the project involved collecting gently used items from households, cleaning it and preparing them for distribution to those in need.

“The focus on rural areas reflects the significant need for assistance in such communities, with plans to assist 300 individuals of various age groups.

Ifeoma Wabara, the assistant Governor for Rotary District 9141, emphasised that giving back to society is a fundamental value of Rotary, with a commitment to service above self.

She said, witnessing the joy and gratitude of recipients receiving essential items like food, medical aid, and clothing brings fulfillment to the volunteers involved.

“So that is basically what we are doing. Like I said, the best of all is service of Rotary is giving and the Rotary philosophy is as much as possible is to do good, to change lives. So Rotary policy is to change lives. To reach out to as many people as possible, in any way we can.

‘That’s why we chose Rotary, because if you look at the situation in the country, in that 2004, which of course, you agree with me, it’s still even getting worse. We thought of something that can reach out to the less vulnerable. So we chose this project.

While expressing gratitude for the support received, many of beneficiaries including Queen Shadrack, Ebiowei Samuel, called for increased collaboration between the government and organisations like Rotary to address the ongoing challenges faced by rural communities.