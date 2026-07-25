Ondo Police Arrest Four Officers Over Viral Stop-and-Search Video, Order Probe

Fidelis David in Akure

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested four police officers captured in a viral social media video allegedly making unprofessional and ethnically insensitive remarks to a member of the public during a stop-and-search operation along the Lagos–Benin Expressway.

The Command said the officers have been taken into custody while a full-scale investigation has commenced on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Felix Ohagwu, to determine their level of culpability and ensure appropriate disciplinary action where necessary.

Addressing journalists in Akure yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abayomi Jimoh, said the Command viewed the allegations in the viral video with utmost seriousness, stressing that the Nigeria Police Force would not tolerate any conduct capable of eroding public trust or promoting ethnic division.

According to him, the officers identified in the video are AP/No. 207454 ASP Elomore Sodayo, AP/No. 332012 Inspector Adefila Adewale, AP/No. 332449 Inspector Olorunfemi Opeyemi, and AP/No. 332369 Inspector Odusola Peter.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Felix Ohagwu, has ordered a comprehensive investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine the level of culpability of each officer involved,” Jimoh said.

He reaffirmed that the Nigeria Police Force remains a disciplined and professional institution that does not condone misconduct, incivility, or actions capable of undermining public confidence, promoting ethnic division, or bringing the Force into disrepute.

“The Nigeria Police Force is a disciplined and professional institution that does not condone any form of misconduct, incivility, or actions capable of undermining public confidence, promoting ethnic division, or bringing the Force into disrepute. Officers are expected at all times to conduct themselves with the utmost professionalism, respect for human dignity, and in strict compliance with the Code of Conduct and Standard Operating Procedures,” the police spokesman stated.

Jimoh assured Nigerians that the ongoing investigation would be conducted with fairness, transparency and accountability, adding that any officer found culpable would face appropriate disciplinary measures in line with the law and the Force’s established procedures.

“The outcome of the investigation will be guided by the principles of fairness, transparency, and accountability. Any officer found to have acted contrary to the ethics and standards of the Nigeria Police Force will be subjected to appropriate disciplinary measures in accordance with the law and established disciplinary procedures,” he added.

The Command reiterated its commitment to professional, intelligence-driven and community-oriented policing, urging residents to remain law-abiding and continue to report cases of police misconduct through the appropriate complaint channels.