Ganduje Tasks Former Deputy Governors On Mediating Governor-Deputy Crises  

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

Former Kano State Governor and ex-APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has called on the Forum of Former Deputy Governors of Nigeria to take a more proactive role in resolving disputes between serving governors and their deputies.

Ganduje made the call in Abuja on when members of the Forum paid him a courtesy visit ahead of their annual national conference., according to a statement released to journalists in Umuahia yesterday.

He said the Forum, made up of experienced former deputy governors, was well positioned to intervene in governor-deputy rifts irrespective of political party affiliations.

According to him, the moral authority and experience of former deputy governors would command respect and help prevent political crises capable of disrupting governance.

“The office of the deputy governor is one of the most challenging in our political system, yet it remains indispensable to effective governance and constitutional succession,” Ganduje stated.

He noted that deputy governors provide critical support to governors and ensure continuity of government, stressing that their role must be protected.

The former governor also urged the Forum to expand its engagement to include conflicts between outgoing governors and their successors, which he described as a recurring challenge in Nigeria’s democracy.

He recommended that future conferences of the Forum produce practical recommendations on strengthening relationships between political leaders and promoting peaceful democratic transitions.

Ganduje commended the Forum for sustaining its annual conferences and governance advocacy, saying the consistency reflected its commitment to national development.

He encouraged members to continue providing policy advice drawn from their experience in public service, adding that their contributions remain valuable to governments at all levels.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Forum, Comrade Chris Akomas, had said the organisation was committed to fostering national unity, promoting good governance and supporting policies that advance sustainable development.

He said the Forum remains non-partisan and is driven by a shared vision of nation-building, working in collaboration with government institutions, academia and development partners. Its focus areas include leadership, human capital development, agriculture, food security and infrastructure.

According to Akomas, the theme of this year’s conference, ‘Rethinking Nation Building: Bridging the Leadership-Citizen Disconnect on Orientation, Attitude, Character, Culture and Tradition Towards Sustainable Development’, reflects the Forum’s determination to strengthen trust between leaders and citizens. He urged Nigerians to embrace unity and collective responsibility.