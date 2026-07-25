Again, Gombe Sets Pace in Governance as National Assessment Ranks State Among Nigeria’s Best

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State has once again earned national recognition for excellence in governance and public service delivery, with the 2026 PCL State Performance Index (pSPI) ranking the state among Nigeria’s best-performing subnational governments.

The independent assessment placed Gombe 6th nationally on the Momentum Index and 4th overall in citizen satisfaction, with an impressive score of 3.47 out of 5, reflecting growing public confidence in the policies and programmes of the administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

The report made available to journalists yesterday also ranked Gombe as Nigeria’s best-performing state in road infrastructure, while placing it among the country’s leading states in healthcare delivery, security and environmental cleanliness.

Describing Gombe as “a fast-growing commercial hub,” the report attributed the state’s remarkable performance to its business-friendly environment, prudent fiscal management and sustained investments in critical infrastructure and public service delivery.

Among Gombe State’s highest-rated performance indicators were road infrastructure (4.50/5), environmental cleanliness (4.10/5) and security (4.00/5), indicating the tangible impact of the administration’s development-focused agenda.

According to the report, the state’s impressive momentum is driven by consistent investment in infrastructure, as evidenced by the highest citizen rating for roads in the country and one of the strongest capital investment ratios nationwide.

The assessment noted that the state maintains a 69 per cent capital expenditure ratio, demonstrating a commitment to development-oriented spending and long-term economic growth.

At the regional level, the report identified Gombe as a key driver of the North-east’s positive development trajectory, noting that deliberate investments in infrastructure, healthcare and other critical sectors have significantly strengthened public confidence and improved development outcomes.

This latest national ranking adds to the growing body of independent assessments validating the transformational strides recorded under the administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

It also Reaffirms Gombe State’s reputation as one of Nigeria’s leading models of purposeful leadership, prudent resource management and sustainable development.