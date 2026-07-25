Stop Politicising National Security, Allow Gen Musa to Continue His Work, Says Darazo

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

A prominent Tinubu loyalist, Khamis Musa Darazo, has called on political leaders, interest groups, and other stakeholders to desist from politicising issues of national security, stressing that Nigeria’s security challenges require collective support rather than partisan distractions.

In a statement issued yesterday which was made available to journalists, Darazo said the fight against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and other forms of violent crime demands unity of purpose and unwavering commitment from all Nigerians.

He noted that under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, security operations have continued to record significant progress, with increased offensives against criminal elements, the rescue of kidnapped victims, the recovery of arms and ammunition, and improved security in many parts of the country.

Darazo commended General Christopher Gwabin Musa for his dedication, professionalism, and commitment to the nation’s security, describing him as a patriotic leader whose efforts have contributed to the ongoing successes being recorded in the fight against insecurity.

“National security should never be reduced to partisan politics. This is the time for all well-meaning Nigerians to rally behind those working tirelessly to defend our country. General Christopher Gwabin Musa and our brave security personnel deserve encouragement, cooperation, and national support rather than unnecessary political distractions,” he said.

According to Darazo, the improving security situation in several parts of the country is gradually restoring public confidence, encouraging economic activities, supporting agricultural production, and creating a more conducive environment for investment and national development.

He urged political actors to exercise restraint in their public comments on security matters and to place the national interest above political considerations.

Darazo further called on Nigerians to continue supporting security agencies by providing credible and timely information capable of assisting ongoing operations, emphasizing that lasting peace can only be achieved through a united national effort.

He reaffirmed his confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture and expressed optimism that sustained collaboration between government, security agencies, and citizens would continue to yield positive results in the country’s quest for lasting peace, stability, and prosperity.