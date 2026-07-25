Worden HCD Partners Access Bank to Boost Youth Entrepreneurship in Lagos

Funmi Ogundare

Worden HCD Limited, recently empowered, 1,330 unemployed and underemployed youths across Lagos State with vocational, entrepreneurship and financial management skills under its Youth Innovation, Enterprise and Livelihood Development (YIELD) project, aimed at improving employability and promoting business creation.

The four-week intensive programme was implemented in partnership with Access Bank Plc and in collaboration with the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Wealth Creation and Employment.

Designed to tackle youth unemployment and strengthen the state’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, the initiative combined technical vocational training with enterprise development, financial literacy and business mentorship to prepare participants for self-employment and sustainable livelihoods.

Participants received practical training in high-demand fields such as solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation and maintenance, CCTV Installation, fashion design, adire (tie and dye), Crocheting and bag making. They also underwent training in financial literacy, business planning, branding, digital business tools, customer acquisition, pricing strategies, bookkeeping, business registration and market access.

Speaking at the close of the programme in Lagos, the Chief Operating Officer and Team Lead at Worden HCD Limited, Abasi Ifreke Brendan, described the YIELD project as a strategic investment in nurturing entrepreneurs capable of creating jobs rather than merely seeking employment.

She said the programme was designed to go beyond skills acquisition by equipping participants with the confidence, business knowledge and support systems needed to establish sustainable enterprises.

“The YIELD project demonstrates what becomes possible when government, the private sector and development organisations work together with a shared vision. Every young person we trained represents a future business owner, employer, innovator and contributor to Lagos State’s economic prosperity,” she said.

Brendan reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to expanding access to quality skills development programmes that build globally competitive human capital while addressing local economic challenges.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Wealth Creation and Employment, Amb. Tijani Saheed Oluwadare, also commended the partnership, noting that collaborative initiatives remain critical to tackling youth unemployment.

According to him, ” investing in practical skills and enterprise development aligns with the Lagos State Government’s commitment to creating pathways for employment, entrepreneurship and wealth creation, while preparing young people for productive economic participation.”

Access Bank Plc, the programme’s strategic partner, also reiterated its commitment to youth empowerment through entrepreneurship, skills development and financial inclusion. The bank noted that its support for the YIELD Project reflects its broader objective of strengthening small businesses, promoting youth-led enterprises and creating inclusive economic opportunities.