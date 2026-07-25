Nestlé Nigeria Recognises Outstanding Distributors

Nestlé Nigeria has recognised 16 distributor partners whose sustained business performance has helped ensure the continued availability of Nestlé products to consumers across the country. The recognition celebrates the long-term partnerships that continue to create shared value by strengthening businesses, expanding market reach and connecting millions of Nigerian consumers with trusted brands every day.

The Distributor Recognition honours partners who demonstrated outstanding national sell- out contribution and achieved consecutive volume growth in both 2024 and 2025. Against a backdrop of inflationary pressures, foreign exchange volatility and evolving consumer purchasing patterns, the recognition celebrates the resilience, agility and collaboration that

enabled these partners to sustain growth while continuing to serve retailers and consumers across Nigeria.

As part of the recognition, each recipient received a new distribution truck, reinforcing Nestlé Nigeria’s broader commitment to strengthening its distributor network through investments in distribution infrastructure, inventory management tools, operational support and other initiatives that enhance efficiency, expand market reach and support long-term growth.

Nestlé Nigeria works with more than 200 distributor partners, whose businesses collectively serve over 200,000 retailers across the country, helping make Nestlé products available to millions of consumers every day. Beyond connecting the company’s manufacturing operations with consumers, this extensive distribution network supports thousands of

Nigerian businesses and entrepreneurs across the retail value chain, sustains economic activity in communities nationwide and helps strengthen a broader ecosystem of retailers, logistics providers and service businesses that contribute to Nigeria’s economy.

Speaking at the recognition ceremony, Boladale Odunlami, Commercial Manager, Nestlé Nigeria Plc, said, “At Nestlé Nigeria, we believe our success is closely linked to the success of our partners. Our distributors play a critical role in ensuring that consumers across the country can access the products they know and trust every day. That is why we continue to invest in their growth and capabilities, not only to strengthen our business, but also to create shared value for the entrepreneurs and businesses that form an essential part of Nigeria’s retail economy. Today’s recognition celebrates distributor partners whose sustained performance, including consecutive growth over the past two years, reflects the resilience,

consistency and long-term commitment that define strong partnerships. It also reflects our own long-term commitment to growing together while building a stronger and more resilient value chain.

In addition to being recognised for their overall performance, two of the 16 distributors received special recognition for exceptional business recovery in 2025, acknowledging the resilience and determination they demonstrated in returning their businesses to growth despite a challenging operating environment.

Responding on behalf of the recognised distributors, Alhaja M.D. Jolaosho, Chairman, SEDDT Nigeria Limited, said: Running a distribution business isn’t easy, and sustaining growth year after year takes the commitment of our entire team. We’re honoured to be recognised by Nestlé for that effort. This recognition motivates us to keep investing in our business, serving our customers even better and continuing the strong partnership we’ve built over the years.

By continuing to invest across its value chain, from suppliers and distributors to retailers, Nestlé Nigeria is strengthening a network of Nigerian businesses and entrepreneurs that help make quality, nutritious food and beverages accessible to millions of consumers while creating shared value in communities across the country.