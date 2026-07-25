Increase In Army Divs: Ndume Hails Tinubu, Canvasses Better Renumeration For Military Personnel

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

A ranking member of the National Assembly, Senator Ali Ndume, on Saturday lauded

President Bola Tinubu for approving increase in the number of divisions in the Nigerian Army from eight to 12, as well as additional

recruitment of 28,000 additional personnel aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture.

The creation of the new divisions with headquarters in Makurdi, Ilorin, Jalingo and Benin City, announced on Thursday, is aimed at improving military coordination and response time.

Reacting to the development, Ndume in a release issued in Abuja, suggested that in addition to the creation of four additional army divisions, the president should make provisions for procurement of no fewer than five attack helicopters in each of the six geo-political zones in the country.

His words: “President Tinubu has said the increase in the number of military divisions from eight to 12 is to improve military coordination and response time. I will want to add that each of the divisions should have a Special Task Force Brigade equipped with Mine-Resistant Ambush-Protected vehicles

(MRAPs), Armoured Personnel Carriers, (APCs) and attack helicopters.

“Let each geo-political zone have at least five attack helicopters for rapid response to any emergency security situation to give adequate cover to the ground troops.

“For effectiveness, the Federal Government must also give considerations to what I call TEAM: Training, Equipment, Ammunition and Motivation. It is heartwarming to hear that President Tinubu has equally given approval for recruitment of additional 28,000 personnel. But it is not the number that really matters but TEAM.”

The Borno South senator also stressed the need for government to increase the take home pay of the military officers and men.

According to him, “They need to be well remunerated. The morale of those in operation is very low. Apart from training and adequate procurement of modern arm and ammunition, I urge the present administration to consider urgent review of their remuneration.

“The Federal Government should increase the remuneration of the Army and other security agencies. Their basic salary should not be less than $300 naira equivalent.

“Even if we have to borrow, let Mr. President borrow to equip the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security forces.”

The former Senate Leader further commended the Nigerian Army and other security agencies at the front line for sustaining the attacks on the insurgents which, he said, are yielding visible results in the North-east and other regions.

Ndume also gave a thumbs up for men of the Operation Hadin Kai Theatre, especially the 82 Task Force Brigade in Gwoza, for their recent rescue of more than 100 abductees, besides the 360 earlier rescued from the captivity of the terrorists.