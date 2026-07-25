Uzoigwe Miracle, Aremu Adejare Win Maiden Edition of 2026 Pius Oleghe Poetry Prize

Uzoigwe Miracle and Aremu Goodness Adejare have emerged winners of the maiden edition of the 2026 Pius Oleghe Poetry Prize, following what the Organising Committee of the Pius Oleghe Poetry and Literary Awards (POPALS) described as “a àrigorous adjudication process conducted by an independent panel of distinguished judges.”

The inaugural competition attracted outstanding entries from across Nigeria under the theme “Nigeria of Our Dreams.” The quality of submissions demonstrated the depth of literary talent among emerging and young Nigerian poets and reaffirmed the enduring power of poetry as a vehicle for imagination, hope, and national reflection.

In a joint press statement signed by Prof. Remi Raji, and Nnamdi Okose, the organising committee’s Literary Directors, after careful deliberation, the judges selected Uzoigwe Miracle, as winner of

Category A – Young Voices (12–17 years) who impressed the judges with exceptional creativity, originality, and poetic craftsmanship, followed by Aremu Goodness Adejare, as winner of Category B – Emerging Poets (18–35 years) in recognition of an outstanding poem distinguished by artistic excellence and thoughtful engagement with the competition theme.

The Organising Committee warmly congratulates both winners on this remarkable achievement.

While eulogising every poet who entered for the award, they noted that the shortlisted poems will be featured in the inaugural Pius Oleghe Poetry Prize Anthology, in preservation of some of the finest works submitted for this historic first edition.

The Committee expresses its profound appreciation to every entrant whose participation made the inaugural competition a success. The enthusiastic response to the Prize confirms that Nigeria continues to produce gifted poets whose voices deserve recognition and encouragement.

According to the literary directors “As the Pius Oleghe Poetry Prize begins its journey, we remain committed to discovering, nurturing, and celebrating literary excellence while creating opportunities for emerging writers to share their work with wider audiences across Nigeria, Africa, and beyond.”

The Organising Committee also expressed its sincere gratitude to the panel of judges for their professionalism, diligence, and integrity throughout the adjudication process.

The award ceremony organised by National Association of Seadogs in honour of one of its founders, late Pius Oleghe, takes place In PortHarcourt, the River’s State capital.