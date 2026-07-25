Tinubu To Umahi: I Appreciate Your Passion, Dedication To Duty And Deep Sense Of Patriotism

* Felicitates works minister at 63

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, as he clocks 63 on July 25, 2026.

Before he was appointed Minister of Works, Umahi served as Ebonyi South Senator and was also a two-term Governor of Ebonyi State from May 2015 to May 2023, during which the state recorded landmark infrastructural development.

Recognising the minister’s sustained efforts in delivering durable road infrastructure, the president, in a statement issued on Saturday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, hailed Umahi for his passion, dedication to duty and deep sense of patriotism.

Tinubu urged the minister to accelerate road construction, rehabilitation and delivery, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda’s objective of improving citizens’ quality of life and boosting economic activity.

He said: “Engineer Umahi has been one of my outstanding, hardworking ministers—passionate about the job and delivering durable roads and bridges that will last for about a century.

“As a minister, he does not just sit in his office or rely on reports from subordinates; he is constantly on the road, personally monitoring construction work nationwide to ensure compliance with specifications and approvals.”

The president celebrated with the minister and his family and wished him good health and renewed strength as he continues to serve the nation.