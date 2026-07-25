All Set for First Daily National Dialogue on Security as Diri, Matawalle, Irabor, Dickson, Agwai, Okiro Confirm Attendance

Preparations have been concluded for the maiden edition of the First Daily National Dialogue on Security, with an impressive line-up of Nigeria’s foremost political leaders, military commanders, security experts, legal practitioners and public affairs analysts confirming their participation in the landmark event scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

The event is designed to provide a non-partisan national platform for frank, practical and solution-driven conversations on Nigeria’s security architecture, with the objective of generating actionable recommendations that will strengthen national security, promote peace and support sustainable development.

Among those who have confirmed their attendance is the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, who will serve as the Special Guest of Honour and deliver a special paper titled, “Governors as Chief Security Officers in Nigeria: The Bayelsa Example.”

The event will be co-chaired by General Martin Luther Agwai (Rtd.), former Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Staff, and Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, a ranking Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Also confirmed is the Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Matawalle, while the keynote address will be delivered by General Lucky Irabor (Rtd.), former Chief of Defence Staff and one of Nigeria’s most accomplished military strategists.

Other distinguished speakers who have confirmed their participation include Sir Mike Mbama Okiro, former Inspector-General of Police; Colonel Milland Dikio (Rtd.), former Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme; Captain Warredi Enisuoh, Executive Director, Operations and Technical, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited; Major Lancelot Anyanya (Rtd.), retired intelligence officer of the Nigerian Army and security consultant; Dr. Yemi Onifade, lawyer and forensic expert; Professor Yahaya Ndu, Director, Gregory University, Uturu; Mr. Onyekachi Adekoya, risk management specialist and security consultant; Mr. Frank Tietie, renowned legal practitioner and public affairs commentator; and Mr. Mojeed Dahiru, frontline columnist and public affairs analyst.

Commenting on the forthcoming dialogue, the Publisher of First Daily, Dr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, described the initiative as a timely intervention in the nation’s search for enduring solutions to its security challenges.

According to him, insecurity has become one of the greatest threats to Nigeria’s unity, economic prosperity and democratic development, making it imperative for leaders and stakeholders from every sector to engage in sincere, constructive and solution-oriented conversations.

Recognising that insecurity requires a whole-of-government and whole-of-society response, Dr. Iworiso-Markson disclosed that invitations have been extended to the nation’s highest security leadership, including the Minister of Defence, the Minister of State for Defence, the Minister of Interior, the National Security Adviser (NSA), the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), as well as the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Naval Staff, the Chief of Air Staff, and other service chiefs.

He further stated that, in keeping with the inclusive and non-partisan nature of the dialogue, invitations have equally been extended to leading political figures and presidential hopefuls across party lines, including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, and other eminent national leaders.

The Publisher added that key stakeholders from Nigeria’s foremost socio-cultural organisations, including Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Afenifere, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), PANDEF, the Ijaw National Congress (INC) and other influential groups have also been invited to contribute their perspectives to the national conversation.

“The security of our nation cannot be left to the government alone. It requires the collective wisdom, commitment and collaboration of political leaders, security institutions, traditional rulers, civil society, the private sector and citizens.

“First Daily believes that the time has come for meaningful engagement that transcends political divides and places the security, unity and wellbeing of Nigerians above every other consideration. This dialogue is intended to provide that platform.”

The National Dialogue will bring together security experts, policymakers, traditional rulers, civil society organisations, diplomats, members of the media, academics, youth representatives and other stakeholders to examine the root causes of insecurity and develop practical pathways towards lasting peace, national stability and inclusive development.

Discussions at the dialogue will be frank, robust, constructive and solution-oriented, with participants expected to interrogate existing security policies, identify institutional gaps, propose workable reforms and recommend concrete actions capable of addressing the multifaceted security challenges confronting the country.

Dr. Iworiso-Markson expressed appreciation to all the distinguished guests, speakers, partners and supporters who have identified with the vision of the dialogue, assuring participants that all logistical and security arrangements have been concluded for a successful event.

He urged invited guests and stakeholders to participate actively in what promises to be one of the most significant national conversations on security in recent times, expressing confidence that the recommendations from the dialogue would contribute meaningfully to ongoing efforts to build a safer, more peaceful and more prosperous Nigeria.