MILO Nigeria Launches Nationwide Text & Win Promotion to Reward Over 2m Consumers

MILO, a leading malt and cocoa beverage in Nigeria, has launched the MILO Text and Win Promotion, a nationwide consumer campaign designed to reward loyal consumers with exciting prizes while celebrating the trust they have continued to place in the brand.

Running from July to September 2026, the promotion gives two million consumers the opportunity to win exciting rewards, including airtime, cash prizes, and six brand new cars.

Five winners will emerge through the bi weekly draws, while one lucky consumer will drive away with the grand prize, a brand-new family SUV.

A statement by the Corporate Affairs Specialist, Nestle Nigeria Plc, Lois Nweke, said “Participating is simple. Consumers only need to purchase a MILO 20g promotional sachet, reveal the unique code inside the pack, and either dial *80114# or scan the QR code on the back of the sachet for a chance to win.”

Speaking at the launch, Gilbert Tweneboah-Koduah, Category Lead, MILO, Nestlé Nigeria, said the promotion is a demonstration of the brand’s appreciation for the loyalty of Nigerian consumers. The trust and loyalty of Nigerian families have been at the heart of MILO’s journey in Nigeria for generations. Over the years, MILO has become part of the everyday

lives of millions of households, building a relationship that extends beyond the product itself. “Through the MILO Text & Win Promotion, we are celebrating that enduring connection and expressing our sincere appreciation to the millions of consumers who continue to choose MILO every day,” he said.

In addition to the value the promotion brings to consumers, Boladale Odunlami, Commercial Director, Nestlé Nigeria, noted that the campaign is also expected to drive growth across the company’s distributor and trade partner network. He added that extensive measures have been put in place to ensure promotional sachets are available nationwide, giving consumers across Nigeria an equal opportunity to participate in the promotion.

Reinforcing the importance of consumer protection and transparency, Dr. Olubunmi Otti, Zonal Coordinator, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), South-west Zonal Office, Lagos, encouraged consumers to participate in the promotion with confidence. She noted that the Commission is providing the necessary regulatory oversight to ensure the MILO Text & Win Promotion is conducted fairly, transparently, and in

accordance with the regulatory framework governing consumer promotions in Nigeria. She further assured consumers that the FCCPC will continue to monitor the campaign to ensure participants receive the rewards promised under the promotion.

The launch concluded with the unveiling of the MILO promotional sachets and an exclusive showcase of the grand prize vehicles. Representatives from Elizade Motors took guests on a guided tour of the vehicles, highlighting their standout features and the exceptional driving experience awaiting the promotion’s grand prize winners.

For decades, MILO has invested in initiatives that promote youth development, active lifestyles and environmental sustainability. Through programmes such as the MILO School Basketball Championship, MILO Building Champions and the MILO Elevate Recycling Initiative, the brand has continued to create lasting value for consumers and communities across Nigeria.