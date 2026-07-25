Road Guards, Deploys Trackers to Curb Rising Vandalism on Lagos-Calabar Highway

Bennett Oghifo

The federal government has intensified efforts to stem the growing wave of vandalism along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway by profiling all 40 newly inaugurated Coastal Road Guards, documenting their guarantors and installing tracking devices on their operational motorcycles to ensure they are used strictly for official duties.

The move comes amid repeated attacks on newly installed infrastructure along the highway, with government officials expressing concern over the persistent destruction of public assets shortly after installation.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Coastal Road Guards in Lagos on Thursday, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mr. Olufemi Dare, said the initiative was introduced primarily to protect the multi-billion-naira Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway from vandals and other criminal activities.

According to him, the increasing destruction of road infrastructure had become a major challenge threatening the integrity and sustainability of the project.

Dare disclosed that critical facilities, including manhole covers and directional road signs, had been repeatedly stolen or damaged by vandals soon after they were installed. He noted that even after the government replaced the stolen or damaged facilities, they continued to be targeted, resulting in additional costs and disruption to road users.

He explained that the recurring incidents made it imperative for the Ministry of Works to establish a dedicated security outfit to provide round-the-clock surveillance and ensure that public infrastructure was adequately protected.

“The deployment of the Coastal Road Guards is a direct response to the repeated vandalism recorded on the highway. We cannot continue to invest huge public resources in infrastructure only for criminals to destroy or steal them,” Dare said.

To strengthen accountability, he revealed that all members of the security outfit had undergone proper profiling, while details of their guarantors had been documented. In addition, tracking devices were installed on their motorcycles to enable authorities monitor their movement and ensure the equipment is deployed solely for official assignments.

Dare said the guards underwent intensive training conducted by the Nigeria Police Force and were equipped with motorcycles, helmets, walkie-talkies, flashlights and other operational tools to enhance effective patrol of the highway.

He charged the personnel to discharge their responsibilities with discipline, integrity and professionalism, warning that they would be held accountable for any misconduct or abuse of office.

Beyond combating vandalism, the Controller said the guards would enforce traffic regulations along the highway by preventing the use of motorcycles and tricycles, discouraging indiscriminate parking of trailers and heavy-duty trucks, and stopping illegal U-turns.

He added that they would also tackle illegal grazing, street trading, unlawful occupation of the highway corridor and indiscriminate dumping of refuse, all of which threaten the safety and longevity of the road infrastructure.

According to him, the guards are expected to maintain constant surveillance on the highway during both day and night, arrest offenders where necessary and hand them over to the appropriate security agencies for prosecution.

Dare commended the supervisors, administrative officers and the guards for their dedication throughout the training programme, urging them to justify the confidence reposed in them by the Federal Government.

Earlier, the Deputy Team Lead of the Coastal Road Guards, Mr. Kelvin Okereke, expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Works for establishing the initiative, describing it as both a security intervention and a source of employment for many Nigerians.

He said the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway had created economic opportunities while underscoring the need to protect vital national assets from vandalism and abuse.

Okereke appealed to Nigerians to regard public infrastructure as collective property that must be safeguarded for the benefit of present and future generations, stressing that government alone could not effectively protect such investments without public support.

Also speaking, the Chief Security Officer of the Coastal Road Guards, Mr. Paul Mbam, said the initiative had provided him with meaningful employment and valuable security training that would enable him to perform his duties effectively.

In his remarks, the Administrative Officer of the Coastal Road Guards, Mr. Augustine Usumero, assured that the team would work closely with the Federal Government to achieve the objectives of the programme.

He said proper records of personnel and government assets would be maintained to ensure transparency and accountability, expressing confidence that the Coastal Road Guards would play a critical role in curbing vandalism and preserving the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway for long-term public use.