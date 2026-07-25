Nursing, Midwifery Council Rates Nigeria Among Three Highest Suppliers of Nurses Globally

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) has rated the country among the three highest suppliers of nursing personnels around the world.

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, Dr. Ndagi Alhassan, stated this yesterday in Awka during the maiden graduation ceremony of Millennium College of Nursing Sciences; a health education institution managed by the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Awka Diocese.

Alhassan who presented an award plaques to the presidential candidate of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Peter Obi, on behalf of the institution said he is impressed by quality of health education in Nigeria, especially in Anambra State.

He said, “This college is one to reckon with. We are surprised at the growth and their performance at the professional examination level was excellent, and we are happy that we approved it back then.

“As far back as 2005, the council wanted to close down all the nursing colleges in Anambra State, but when Peter Obi came as governor, he pleaded that we should not do so and promised that whatever was lacking, he was ready to provide.

“Later on, he graciously directed all the colleges to go back and bring their requests and without hesitation or disapproval, he gave orders for all the request and allotted money for all the colleges to go and transform their institution and that was how most of these colleges transited to becoming the best here in Nigeria.

“I’m very satisfied with the level of nursing education in Nigeria. And I think I should even tell the whole world that in the world today, there are three competing countries that are supplying nursing personnel to the entire globe. There is India, Philippines and Nigeria, and the most rated of them all is Nigeria and we are second to none in rating and professional practice,” he stated.

Earlier, Obi who was honoured as ‘Champion of Health Education in Nigeria’, stated that it has been proven that countries that prioritized education and health are far more developed than those that did not.

He stated that he brought the seed money for the establishment of the Millennium College of Nursing Sciences, and to date, he has continued to support health and educational sectors, even as a private individual.

Provost of the college, Mrs. Ezulike Chisom, told journalists that a total of 116 persons graduated in its maiden graduation ceremony, and that testimonies of the standard of education in the college have already become common knowledge.