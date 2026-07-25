Youth Leaders Laud Nigeria’s First Lady for Her N2 Billion Intervention in Akwete Fabric

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Enugu





Wife of Nigeria’s President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has been commended for donating N2 billion for the revival, growth and expansion of the Akwete cloth weaving industry in Abia State.



The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), the apex sociopolitical youth organisation in the South-east geopolitical zone, gave the commendation in a statement issued by its President General, Comrade Goodluck Ibem.



The First Lady had during her visit to Akwete in Ukwa East Local Government of Abia State, announced the financial intervention to strengthen the age-old traditional weaving industry. She even promised that she would be adorning herself with Akwete outfits if her husband President Bola Tinubu succeeded in his second term bid.



“This intervention is not merely a financial contribution; it is a bold investment in the preservation of Nigeria’s cultural heritage, the empowerment of women, the creation of employment opportunities, and the economic renaissance of one of the most treasured indigenous industries in Igboland,” COSEYL said.



The youth leaders noted that “Akwete fabric is more than a woven textile. It is a symbol of the ingenuity, resilience, creativity, and rich cultural identity of Ndigbo.



“For centuries, the women of Akwete have preserved this unique craft despite enormous challenges. Their dedication has kept alive a heritage that deserves global recognition and commercial success.”



The group stated that Oluremi Tinubu has demonstrated uncommon patriotism and respect for the cultural heritage of the South-east by making this significant investment.



“Her gesture deserves the appreciation of all lovers of culture, economic development, and national unity,” COSEYL said.



It congratulated the First Lady on the well-deserved traditional title of ‘Ugo Nwanyi Abia’ conferred on her by the Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, describing it as a befitting title for her commitment to the advancement of women and indigenous enterprise.



While commending Mrs. Tinubu’s, COSEYL called on the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, to seize the historic momentum generated by the First Lady and ensure that the Akwete fabric industry is transformed into a globally competitive industrial hub.



It suggested that “the N2 billion intervention should serve as a catalyst for the establishment of a world-class Akwete Textile and Cultural Hub equipped with modern production facilities, skill acquisition centres, quality control laboratories, marketing platforms, export support services, and tourism infrastructure.



“The industry should be repositioned to compete with internationally celebrated textiles while retaining its unique traditional identity,” the group added.



The youth leaders further advised the Abia State Government to put in place transparent and sustainable mechanisms that will ensure the funds directly benefit genuine Akwete weavers. This, they said, would enable the weavers to expand production capacity, empower young artisans, encourage innovation, and preserve the authenticity of the centuries-old craft for generations yet unborn.



COSEYL also called on wealthy Igbo sons and daughters, corporate organisations, financial institutions, development partners, fashion designers, textile manufacturers, and private investors to invest massively in the Akwete fabric industry.



“This is not simply an investment in textiles; it is an investment in culture, tourism, entrepreneurship, export promotion, youth employment, women’s economic empowerment, and regional economic development.



“The global fashion industry continues to embrace authentic African fabrics. Akwete has every potential to become one of Nigeria’s foremost cultural exports if supported with adequate investment, modern technology, branding, and international marketing,” COSEYL stated.



The group encouraged youths across the South-east to embrace Akwete fabric with pride by wearing it during weddings, traditional ceremonies, cultural festivals, official functions, and social events.



“Cultural preservation begins with deliberate patronage. Every piece of Akwete fabric worn proudly is a statement that our heritage remains alive and valuable.



“The South-east possesses enormous cultural and economic assets that can drive sustainable development.



“Akwete fabric remains one of our greatest cultural treasures, and its revival should be embraced as a collective responsibility rather than the duty of government alone,” COSEYL said.