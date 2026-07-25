Turaki: PDP Will Survive, We’ve Seen Worse Leadership Crises



Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The factional chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kabiru Turaki, yesterday said the opposition party has survived more severe internal crises in the past and will overcome its current leadership challenges.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting over the weekend in Abuja, Turaki said the current leadership crisis is not worse than previous disputes, particularly the one that led to the establishment of the Ahmed Makarfi-led caretaker committee.

“We have seen all seasons. We have seen the good times, and we have also seen the bad times. We have seen days of prosperity, just as we have also seen days of adversity,” Turaki said.

“The kind of challenge that the Peoples Democratic Party is facing today is not new to us. People may recall a time when some charlatans made attempts to take the leadership of our party, but the party stood united and a caretaker committee was set up under the leadership of senator Ahmed Makarfi.

“Those who witnessed that period will appreciate that what we are witnessing now is even a child’s play. By the special grace of God, we shall overcome.”

Turaki said the stakeholders’ meeting was convened to brief party leaders on recent developments, including the implications of a court judgement delivered in a suit instituted by the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT).

On July 17, the federal high court in Abuja dismissed a suit seeking to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise the Turaki-led interim national working committee (NWC) of the PDP.

The PDP is polarised into two factions. The group backed by Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is recognised by the electoral umpire.

Turaki accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of being behind the crises confronting opposition parties across the country.

“It is regrettable, indeed very sad and unfortunate, that when you begin to trace the genesis of those crises, they take you back to the footsteps of the party in government,” he said.

The former Minister of Special Duties said despite its internal wrangling, the party would participate in the 2027 elections.

“Nobody, and I dare say nobody, can kill the PDP. PDP will continue to live. There may be challenges regarding the leadership of our party, but this is nothing new. We will overcome,” he said.

“The essence of every political party is to capture power legitimately. You cannot capture power unless you are on the ballot. I want to tell you that PDP shall be on the ballot for all rounds of the 2027 elections, from the presidential election down to the state houses of assembly.”

Also speaking, Babangida Aliyu, former governor of Niger State and Secretary of the PDP BoT, urged party members to remain patient and united, saying the current challenges would ultimately strengthen the party.

He criticised politicians who frequently defect between political parties for personal gain, saying they underestimated the importance of loyalty and patience

“We have been challenged. Many a time, you never know the strength that you have until you are thoroughly challenged,” he said.

Tony Aziegbemi, Chairman of the PDP State Chairmen’s Forum, said the party had learnt lessons from mistakes made in elevating individuals who later turned against it.

Aziegbemi criticised former PDP members who now disparage the party after benefiting from its support, saying such actions amounted to desecrating the institution that gave them political prominence.