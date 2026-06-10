Fire Erupts in National Assembly, Prompt Response Averts Major Disaster

* Blaze starts in Senate committee room shortly after NDDC board screening

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A fire outbreak on Wednesday disrupted activities in a section of the Senate wing of the National Assembly complex in Abuja, raising concerns over safety within the nation’s legislative headquarters before it was swiftly contained by emergency responders.

The incident occurred shortly after the Senate Committee on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) concluded the screening of Zainab Marwa as the North-east representative on the commission’s board.

The fire reportedly started in the kitchen area attached to Hearing Room 107, where the screening had taken place.

Sources within the National Assembly said the blaze was believed to have been triggered by the explosion of a microwave that had been left unattended in the kitchen compartment of the committee room.

Witnesses said smoke billowed from the area, prompting lawmakers, legislative staff and visitors in the vicinity to evacuate to safer locations as efforts were immediately initiated to contain the fire.

The quick response prevented the blaze from spreading to adjoining offices and other sections of the sprawling National Assembly complex.

No casualties were recorded in the incident, while officials confirmed that no sensitive documents, equipment or other valuable property were damaged.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on the NDDC, Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, and Senator Salihu Mustapha, who represents Kwara Central Senatorial District, remained at the scene throughout the emergency response and coordinated efforts that helped bring the situation under control.

The fire was eventually extinguished, restoring calm to the area and averting what could have developed into a more serious incident within the legislative complex.

The management of the nation’s apex legislative institution had yet to make an official statement on the matter as of the time of filing this report.