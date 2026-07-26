Nigeria Reaffirms Commitment to Deepening Strategic Partnership with IMF

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening the longstanding partnership between its and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), while paying tribute to the Fund’s outgoing Resident Representative in Nigeria, Dr. Christian Ebeke, for his significant contributions to the country’s economic reform efforts.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele who conveyed Nigeria’s commitment

at a farewell dinner held in Abuja in honour of Ebeke, described him as a trusted partner whose professionalism, technical depth and constructive engagement helped strengthen cooperation between the country and the IMF during a critical period of economic transition.

He noted that Ebeke’s tenure coincided with the implementation of far-reaching reforms aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability, strengthening public finances, improving investor confidence and laying the foundation for sustainable economic growth.

According to a state issued by the Head, Information and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Finance, Efe Ovuakporie, the minister noted that throughout that period, the outgoing IMF Resident Representative remained closely engaged with Nigerian authorities, providing valuable technical support while demonstrating a deep appreciation of the country’s unique economic realities.

According to the him, Ebeke made significant contributions to policy discussions on fiscal reforms, domestic revenue mobilisation, public debt management, foreign exchange reforms and other strategic priorities of government. He added that his commitment to dialogue, mutual respect and practical problem solving further strengthened the longstanding relationship between Nigeria and the IMF.

Oyedele observed that beyond his professional responsibilities, Ebeke distinguished himself through his humility, accessibility and ability to build confidence across institutions.

Rather than prescribing solutions from a distance, he noted that the top IMF official engaged stakeholders with openness, listened carefully to differing perspectives and worked collaboratively in support of Nigeria’s development aspirations.

Thanking Ebeke for his friendship, dedication and invaluable service to Nigeria, Oyedele stated that the relationships built during his assignment would continue to strengthen cooperation between the federal government and the IMF, while wishing him and his family continued success, good health and fulfilment as he proceeds to his next assignment.

The Director, Internationl Economic Relations Department (IER) in the ministry, Stanley George, said Ebeke’s tenure would be remembered for its professionalism, constructive engagement and steadfast support for Nigeria’s economic reform efforts.

He noted that the partnership between Nigeria and the IMF had grown stronger through sustained dialogue, mutual respect and shared commitment to the country’s economic progress, adding that Dr. Ebeke’s contributions would leave a lasting impact on the relationship between both institutions.

In a goodwill message, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Yemi Cardoso, said Dr. Ebeke’s tenure coincided with a defining period in Nigeria’s economic reform journey, during which the federal government and the apex bank implemented bold policy measures to restore macroeconomic stability, strengthen policy credibility, improve market confidence and lay a firmer foundation for sustainable growth.

He commended the outgoing Ebeke for promoting constructive dialogue, facilitating technical cooperation and bringing professionalism, objectivity and a practical understanding of Nigeria’s economic realities to every engagement.

Cardoso expressed confidence that the strong collaboration between Nigeria and the IMF would continue under DEbeke’s successor.

Responding to the tributes, Ebeke described his three-year assignment in Nigeria as both a privilege and a professionally enriching experience, adding that serving as the IMF Resident Representative gave him the opportunity to engage with government officials, development partners, the private sector, academia and other stakeholders committed to Nigeria’s economic development, describing the experience as one he would always cherish.

Ebeke said he would leave Nigeria with profound admiration for the resilience, talent and entrepreneurial spirit of its people. He expressed confidence that, with sustained reforms, sound economic policies and continued collaboration among stakeholders, Nigeria is well positioned to achieve inclusive and durable economic growth.

He expressed appreciation to the federal government, Oyedele, Cardoso and other officials across government institutions, development partners, members of the media and his colleagues at the IMF for their friendship, cooperation and support throughout his assignment.

He added that the cordial relationship between the IMF and Nigerian authorities had further strengthened the longstanding partnership dedicated to advancing the country’s reform agenda and sustainable development.

Reflecting on his time in Nigeria, Ebeke said the relationships he built and the memories he created would remain with him long after his departure, adding that he looked forward to following Nigeria’s progress and remaining a friend of the country in the years ahead.

The farewell dinner was attended by among others, top government officials, including the Director General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms. Patience Oniha; the Statistician General of the Federation, Prince Adeyemi Adeniran; other chief executives of government agencies; representatives of development partners and the diplomatic community.