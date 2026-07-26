Nigeria Drives 60% of Africa’s Stablecoin Inflows as Bitget Wallet Tops 100m Users

Bitget Wallet, a self-custodial crypto wallet built for everyday finance, has surpassed 100 million users worldwide, with daily payment users now outnumbering traders for the first time in the company’s history.

Nigeria is playing a leading role in this shift. A June 2026 International Monetary Fund report found that the country accounts for about 60 per cent of all stablecoin inflows into sub-Saharan Africa since 2019, driven overwhelmingly by households and small businesses rather than institutional trading. Between July 2023 and June 2024, Nigeria also received about $59 billion in crypto asset inflows.

According to Bitget, more than half of its users are in Southeast Asia, South Asia, Africa and Latin America, where the wallet increasingly functions as a stablecoin account—a place to hold dollars and receive payments rather than a venue for speculation.

The trend is being driven by specific economic pressures. The naira lost more than 40 per cent of its value against the dollar in 2024, while conventional remittance corridors into the country still charge between 5 and 8 per cent per transfer on average.

To address the gap, the platform launched a direct bank transfer feature in Nigeria in November 2025, enabling users to convert stablecoins such as USDT and USDC into naira and settle instantly across many banking partners. The move marked one of the first attempts by a global crypto wallet to connect stablecoin payments directly to a country’s banking system at scale.

Card adoption reflects the same trend. Bitget Wallet Cards have surpassed 150,000 issued worldwide, live across more than 50 markets and are accepted at over 150 million merchants. Global card spending reached $31 million in the first half of 2026, up 191 per cent from the second half of 2025. In emerging markets, including Nigeria, card spending grew by 416 per cent over the same period, more than twice the global rate.

“The next wave of users in markets like Nigeria doesn’t think of this as crypto,” said Alvin Kan, Chief Operating Officer of Bitget Wallet. “They have a balance in dollars, they spend it, they get paid into it, and they move it across borders. The account just happens to be onchain. What the data is showing us is that this is becoming routine, and what starts as routine in these markets tends to define what global finance looks like next.”

Cardholders now make an average of 10 payments a month, with each transaction averaging about $28—behaviour that more closely resembles everyday debit card use than trading activity.

Originally launched in 2018 as a trading tool for crypto-native users, Bitget Wallet has since evolved into a broader financial platform. Features such as card issuance, direct bank integrations and QR payment rails, which were absent at its previous major milestone, now form the core of its offering. The transformation has been powered by the Onchain Payments Matrix, Bitget Wallet’s settlement infrastructure, which has processed more than $177 billion in stablecoin transactions across more than 80 payment rails and over 100 currencies.