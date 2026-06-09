We’ll Not Allow Violent Extremists Define Our Identity, Tinubu Vows

• Charges citizens to provide useful information to address issue, says fighting terror a national duty

• Lauds patriotic efforts of front-line soldiers for vigilance, courage in war theatre

• Kukah decries insecurity, challenges leaders on nation-building

•Atiku excited about rescue of 360 abductees

• Zulum hails president for securing release of 434 Ngoshe captives

•Let’s stop stereotyping tribes, Obi pleads

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Michael Olugbode in Abuja, Sunday Ehigiator in Lagos and Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan





President Bola Tinubu has again vowed that he will not let violent extremists define the identity of the Nigerian people, stressing that his government would never succumb to fear from any quarter – be it terrorists, bandits, or kidnappers.

In a post yesterday on X, @officialABAT, the president stated, “Nigeria will not surrender to fear. We will not allow terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, or violent extremists to define who we are as a people.

“Their violence is not our identity. Their hatred does not represent Nigerians of any faith, creed, or community.”

Tinubu said the fight against terror of any kind was a national duty, stating that the fight should not be left to the military alone. He said

it was a national duty where the citizenry should be actively involved by providing useful information to the authorities.

According to him, “The fight against terror is not only a military operation. It is a national duty. Citizens must support our security forces by providing timely, useful information. When you see something, say something. When you know something, report it.”

Tinubu lauded the efforts of all front-line soldiers for their vigilance and courage in the fight against terrorism.

He stated, “To our troops and all front-line patriots, thank you for your courage. Thank you for your vigilance. Thank you for your service.

“May the Almighty protect you as you protect our country.”

The president, in the 11-paragragh release, stated, “I commend all our patriotic front-line soldiers in the fight against terrorism in all forms.

“You stand as a shield between innocent citizens and those who seek to destroy the peace, safety, and dignity of our communities.

“In the forests, on the roads, at forward operating bases, in the air, creeks, and across difficult terrains, you carry the burden of national protection so that millions of Nigerians can sleep, work, worship, farm, trade, and raise their children in hope.”

Tinubu added, “This fight has not been easy. It has come with pain, pressure, and sacrifice. But your courage has remained firm. Your service is acknowledged. Your sacrifice is honoured. Your country does not take you for granted.

“To every officer and soldier of our Armed Forces, to the Police, DSS, Civil Defence, intelligence services, local security formations, and all who work day and night to keep Nigeria safe, I say thank you.

“I also acknowledge the families behind the uniform. Many of you have endured long absences, anxious nights, and the emotional cost of duty. Nigeria remembers that sacrifice, too.”

The president said, “We honour those who have paid the supreme price in defence of our country. Their names may not always trend, but their courage lives on in rescued communities, protected families, and the survival of the nation they served.

“The fight against terror is not only a military operation. It is a national duty. Citizens must support our security forces by providing timely, useful information. When you see something, say something. When you know something, report it.”

Bishop Kukah Decries Nigeria’s Insecurity, Challenges Leaders on Nation-building

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, decried the worsening insecurity in Nigeria, lamenting that the challenge has brought the country to its knees.

Kukah said the situation underscored the urgent need for purposeful leadership to steer the country out of its current difficulties.

Kukah spoke in Lagos at the inaugural lecture commemorating the fifth memorial anniversary of Pastor Emily Aig-Imoukhuede, organised by the Aig-Imoukhuede family, themed, “Leadership and Service to God, Nation and Humanity.”

The cleric said effective leadership was critical to rescuing the country from the grip of insecurity, stressing that leaders must understand and master the terrain and environment in which they operate.

Kukah stated that leadership was about influence, discernment, clear vision, and purpose, qualities he said were essential for addressing Nigeria’s complex challenges.

Drawing lessons from the transformation of Singapore, Kukah urged Nigerian leaders to emulate countries that had successfully overcome development obstacles through visionary and effective leadership.

Reflecting on the life and values of the late Pastor Emily Aig-Imoukhuede, Kukah urged Nigerians to look beyond status and fame in assessing greatness.

He likened her life of service to that of Mother Teresa, highlighting her passion for children and commitment to the welfare of the less privileged.

In his welcome address, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede said the occasion was intended to be more than a memorial event. He described it as an opportunity to reflect on the values that should guide life and leadership.

He stated that at a time when societies across the world were grappling with uncertainty, division, and rapid change, there was a need to return to enduring principles.

“Leadership is stewardship, character matters, strong families build strong societies, and faith should inspire service,” he said.

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede explained that the annual memorial lecture was established to preserve his mother’s enduring values and provide a platform for reflection on leadership, citizenship, nation-building, and service.

Former Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Fola Adeola, described leadership as both a burden and a privilege that demanded responsibility.

Adeola said serving the country required a commitment to fairness, guided by faith, kindness, steadfastness, and a willingness to be available whenever needed.

Atiku Hails Rescue of 360 Abductees

Presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubukar, expressed joy at the rescue of 360 persons kidnapped by terrorists.

Writing on X, Atiku said, however, that Nigeria still faced the challenge of insecurity.

The former vice president stated, ‘’I am elated at reports of the rescue of 360 persons who were abducted by terrorists in Ngoshe, Borno State.

‘’Even as this brings to an end the ordeal of the abductees and the anguish of their loved ones since they were abducted in March, we are still faced with threats from terrorism and banditry attacks.”

Atiku said, “I acknowledge the role of the military and all other security agencies that were involved in the safe rescue of the Ngoshe abductees.

‘’I am confident that if provided with the necessary tools and much-needed political leadership, the military will bring to an end the nearly two decades of insurgency.”

He added, ‘’Even as we savour this rescue, I urge the government and the military to intensify efforts to rescue nearly 100 school children and teachers abducted in Oriire, Oyo State, and Mussa, Borno State, and all other Nigerians still in the custody of terrorists and bandits.

‘’More importantly, I call for a rejig of our security architecture that places emphasis on intelligence, technology, and pre-emptive actions that nips in the bud terrorist and banditry attacks before they are carried out.”

Zulum Commends Tinubu for Securing Release of 434 Ngoshe Captives

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, praised President Bola Tinubu and Nigeria’s security agencies for securing the release of 434 residents of Ngoshe community in Gwoza Local Government Area, who were abducted by insurgents during a deadly raid on the border town.

Speaking in Pulka, yesterday, during a reception for the freed captives, Zulum disclosed that 357 of the victims were released in the latest coordinated effort, while about 82 others had regained their freedom in phases over the past year, bringing the total number of released persons to 434.

The governor described the development as a major breakthrough in ongoing efforts to restore peace and stability in communities affected by insurgency in Borno State.

He commended Tinubu for his commitment to ending insecurity and for personally supporting efforts that led to the release of the abducted men, women, and children.

Zulum said, “I want to express my deepest appreciation, on behalf of the government and people of Borno State and Gwoza community, in particular, to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for all the efforts that he has been making in ensuring the return of peace and stability not only to Borno State but to the entire country.”

The governor also applauded the Office of the National Security Adviser, Nigerian Armed Forces, Department of State Services (DSS), and other security stakeholders for their collaboration and professionalism throughout the operation.

According to him, local security volunteers, including members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), forest guards, vigilantes and hunters, also played significant roles in facilitating the captives’ freedom.

Zulum explained that the state government had committed substantial resources towards rebuilding Ngoshe community and preparing for the safe return of the displaced residents.

He said, “Government has released millions of naira to rehabilitate the Ngoshe community. So far, the work is nearly complete. We are also interfacing with the community about their return to Ngoshe; those that are willing to return, we are working with the Nigerian military to establish institutional arrangements that will ensure their safe and dignified return.”

As part of immediate support measures, Zulum directed the distribution of food and non-food relief materials to the released captives and assured them of continued government assistance.

Let’s Stop Stereotyping Tribes, Obi Pleads

Presidential candidate of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, criticised what he called “Media Framing of Crime Along Ethnic Lines”, describing it as divisive and unfair to the tribes involved.

Writing on X, the former Anambra State governor said, “As an Igbo man, I have endured stereotypes, judgment, and labelling solely based on my ethnic origins. This is not an isolated Igbo experience. Most Nigerians have, at some point, been reduced to their ethnicity rather than recognised for their true character.

“I understand the pain of the ordinary Fulani man today, often unfairly judged by the actions of criminals he does not support, has never met, and who are not representative of his people.”

Obi said, “Even in America, such unjust labelling fuelled the civil rights movement and prompted Martin Luther King Jr. to declare that people should be judged by the content of their character, not the colour of their skin.

“Every Nigerian ethnic group is known for its unique traditions, occupations, skills, and strengths. Crime, however, has no ethnicity. A thief is a thief. A terrorist is a terrorist. A kidnapper is a kidnapper.

‘’They are bad actors, not representatives of any people. They must be identified, arrested, and punished according to the law. We must decisively abandon the dangerous practice of blaming entire ethnic groups for the actions of a few criminals.”

Obi said, “It is unjust, it breeds hatred, and it damages our national unity. Let us proudly celebrate our diverse cultures, talents, and contributions, rather than falling prey to stereotypes and prejudices that politicians and divisive interests exploit for their gain.

“A new Nigeria must emerge—one where no citizen is condemned because of tribe, religion, or birthplace. We can cherish our cultural roots while standing united by justice, mutual respect, and hope for a better future. We are capable of this. A new Nigeria is within our reach.”

Oriire Principal Denies Claims Kidnappers Demand Sharia, Money, Weapons

The abducted Principal of Community High School, Esiele, in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, Mrs. Folawe Alamu, denied reports that her captors demanded Sharia law, N1 billion ransom, or weapons for the release of victims.

In a viral video posted online on Day 24 of her captivity, alongside teachers and pupils of the school, Alamu, visibly exhausted, said the claims circulating in the media were false and “just trying to create problems for us”.

The 56-year-old principal, who was kidnapped together with pupils and teachers on May 15, stated that the bandits had not forced anyone to worship in an Islamic way.

She stated, “Everyone, please, I have come to make some clarifications. Today makes it the 24th day that we have been in this place and it seems that some people are making our problems complicated already.

“We were shown some print media where it was stated that these people that abducted us requested for the release of some people. They requested for a billion naira. They requested for Sharia to be entrenched in the country. These are not true.

“We have been here and we have not been forced to worship in an Islamic way. We have been left alone. They have not troubled us concerning that. They are not asking for Sharia law. They are not asking for money. They are not asking for weapons.”

According to her, the only demand made by the kidnappers was the release of some of their members from detention.

“The single thing they are asking for is the release of some of their people… All they want is the release of some of their people, and the government will negotiate with them and know those that they will release for them,” she stated.

The principal made an emotional appeal to Nigerians, the federal government, and Oyo State Government to avoid politicising the situation.

Alamu said, “I don’t know why they are peddling this rumour to make it complicated for us. Please, we are just begging you. Don’t play politics with our lives. Nigerians, please, help us to circulate this. Let it go viral.

“Don’t let the government deceive the whole world. They are not asking for Sharia. They are not asking for money. They are not asking for weapons. All they want is the release of some of their people.”

Group Seeks Deployment of Forest Guards to Plateau as Terrorists Exploit Ungoverned Forests

Northern Christian Youth Professionals (NCYP) called for the urgent deployment of trained forest guards to Plateau State and other vulnerable parts of northern Nigeria, warning that terrorists and criminal groups are increasingly exploiting vast ungoverned forests to launch deadly attacks on communities.

The group made the call yesterday while commending Kaduna State Government for commencing the training of Forest Guards as part of efforts to strengthen security across forested areas of the state.

In a statement by its Chairman, Isaac Abrak, NCYP described the Kaduna initiative as a timely and strategic intervention that aligned with the federal government’s broader efforts under President Bola Tinubu to reclaim forests and remote territories from terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, and other criminal elements.

According to the group, the forests stretching across parts of Plateau, Kaduna, Niger, Zamfara, Katsina, and other northern states have become operational bases for armed groups responsible for attacks on communities, abductions, destruction of farmlands, and the displacement of thousands of residents.

NCYP stated, “Kaduna’s decision to train Forest Guards demonstrates the kind of proactive leadership required to address the growing security threats facing our region.

“However, the security challenge is not limited to Kaduna. Plateau State, in particular, urgently requires a similar intervention due to the persistent attacks on rural communities and the exploitation of forest corridors by terrorists and criminal gangs.”

CISLAC Calls for National Emergency on Insecurity, Condemns Rising Abductions

Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) called on the federal government to declare a national emergency on insecurity following the escalating wave of kidnappings, banditry, and violent attacks across the country.

Speaking in an interview with THISDAY, Executive Director of CISLAC, Comrade Auwal Rafsanjani, expressed concern over the worsening security situation, particularly the increasing abduction of schoolchildren and attacks on rural communities.

Rafsanjani warned that the trend was undermining public confidence and threatening educational development.

He said the persistent wave of kidnappings and violent crimes had created fear among students, parents, and vulnerable populations, discouraging school attendance and destabilising communities in several parts of the country.

Rafsanjani said findings from Amnesty International’s April 2026 report showed that at least 1,100 people were abducted between January and April 2026 in northern Nigeria, particularly in rural communities and internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps.

He stated that the figure had continued to rise following recent incidents of mass abductions in several states.

Rafsanjani said, “The federal government must urgently address the horrifying spate of abductions and violent attacks targeting innocent Nigerians.

“The situation has reached an unacceptable level and requires immediate, coordinated and decisive action.”

He urged citizens to remain vigilant, cooperate with security agencies, and promptly report suspicious movements and individuals within their communities.