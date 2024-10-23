  • Wednesday, 23rd October, 2024

Police Procure Additional Operational Assets to Tackle Insecurity

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force yesterday announced the procurement of new sets of operational assets such as Hilux vehicles, Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), personal protective equipment (body amour), and anti riot equipment, as part of the ongoing efforts to increase the operational capabilities of the police force.


The police also revealed that the new operational assets were awaiting commissioning by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Bola Tinubu.


A statement by Force Spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi averred that the assets were vital for ensuring that officers were adequately prepared to confront security challenges and to enhance their effectiveness in serving and protecting the public.


“As part of a broader initiative aimed at improving personnel welfare, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, is set to commission several ultra-modern police barracks, buildings, and command headquarters across various states including Adamawa, Sokoto, Jigawa, Nassarawa, and Katsina.


“Other structures like police stations, area command headquarters and office accommodations are also billed for commissioning in some states, in continuation of the commissioning process to create a supportive working environment for officers while improving their overall well-being,” Adejobi said.


He noted that consistent with the goal of enhancing police infrastructure, the Inspector General of Police had previously launched major projects aimed at strengthening the operational framework of the police.


Notable among these, he said, are the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre; the Nigeria Police Resource Centre; the new Jabi Divisional Police Headquarters; and the new Ogun State Command Headquarters.
He said the Nigeria Police Force remains dedicated to improving the welfare of its personnel and ensuring they have the necessary resources to perform their duties efficiently.
Through these initiatives, he said the IGP aims to foster a more responsive, accountable, and operationally effective police force.

