Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Ohanaeze President General, is Dead 

The President General of Apex Igbo Socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyawu is dead.

This was confirmed in a statement on Thursday by Jide Iwuanyanwu, the son of the late Ohaneze president. According to the statement, the 82-year-old died in Abuja on Thursday after a brief illness.

Iwuanyanwu has become the second president-general of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo to die in office after his predecessor, George Obiozor.

The statement read: “The Iwuanyanwu family of Umuohii Atta, in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State, announces the demise of our patriarch, Engr Chief Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu-Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo,” the statement read.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu died on Thursday, July 25, 2024, after a brief illness. He was aged 82. Chief Iwuanyanwu before his death was President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide and President of Owerri Peoples Assembly,” the statement further read.

Jide said that details about late Iwuanyanwu’s burial arrangements will be announced in due course.

When contacted, spokesperson of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Alex Ogbonnia said that the group was still waiting for an official announcement.

“I am not the right person to confirm it,”Ogbonnia said.

Born on 4 September 1942, Iwuanyanwu was the chairman of Council of Elders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo before he emerged president general in April 2023.

