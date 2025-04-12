Kaduna: New Hotspot on Global Investment Radar?

By Nasir Dambatta

In a season where many subnationals are struggling to woo investors, Kaduna State is confidently rewriting the rulebook. Under the reformist leadership of Governor Uba Sani, Kaduna has moved from being just another Nigerian state to becoming a buzzing hotspot on the global investment radar.

In rapid succession, two powerful diplomatic visits have validated this rise: the U.S. Ambassador’s economic envoy and the Italian Ambassador to Nigeria both touched down in Kaduna—not for ceremonial niceties, but to pledge real investment interests and strategic partnerships.

Christine Harbaugh, Counsellor for Economic Affairs at the U.S. Embassy was emphatic in her declaration during the Kaduna Investment Summit. She called Kaduna “a place of innovation and dynamism,” signalling that American investors no longer view the state as a peripheral economy but as a potential growth engine. The U.S. Mission is not just talking the talk—they are actively backing companies looking to invest.

On the heels of that, the Italian Ambassador also gave clear signals of Rome’s interest in exploring bilateral investment avenues with Kaduna. From agriculture to energy and infrastructure, the Italians are looking to plug into the Uba Sani Effect—a series of policy reforms, infrastructure investments, and investor-friendly strategies driving Kaduna’s economic renaissance.

One of the crown jewels of this momentum is $538 million first phase of the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) programme, jointly financed by the African Development Bank (AfDB), Islamic Development Bank, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and the Nigerian government. Though eight states—Kaduna, Kano, Kwara, Cross River, Imo, Ogun, Oyo, and the FCT—are beneficiaries, Kaduna was the first to draw down on its allocation, hitting the ground running with implementation. This early-mover status not only reinforces Governor Uba Sani’s preparedness but also confirms Kaduna’s top-tier credibility among international development financiers.

Governor Sani has done what many talk about but rarely implement—he institutionalised the Ease of Doing Business Desk right in the Governor’s Office. This is no bureaucratic gimmick. It’s a functional hub that eliminates red tape, opens doors to boardrooms, and fast-tracks investment processes. Investors now get real-time, high-level engagement, not endless file-shuffling.

So, Kaduna’s first-mover advantage is further amplified by its historic role in the SAPZ initiative. The project is designed to boost agro-industrialisation by linking rural farmers to modern processing and export value chains. It positions Kaduna not just as an investment hub, but as a national trailblazer in harnessing agriculture for inclusive economic growth. Once completed, the SAPZ will drastically cut post-harvest losses, generate thousands of agro-jobs, and redefine agribusiness profitability across Nigeria.

…And the state isn’t stopping there

The audacious Kaduna Smart City Project, a $150 million initiative, is set to transform urban living and economic competitiveness. Projected to create 100,000 direct jobs and backed by interest from global tech and private investors, including Google—which has already trained over 5,000 Kaduna women in digital skills—this project is a concrete signal that Kaduna’s development vision isn’t theoretical. It’s measurable, bankable, and irresistible.

What makes Kaduna different?

It’s not just infrastructure. It’s leadership. Uba Sani understands the politics of confidence—how perception drives investment. By opening up Kaduna to the world, removing bottlenecks, and actively engaging diplomatic missions, he’s not just building roads and schools; he’s building trust.

In a federation where states are too often passive players in their economic destiny, Kaduna is taking control. The global interest pouring in from the U.S., Italy, and multinational giants is not a fluke—it’s a direct result of vision, preparation, and bold governance.

Beyond the U.S. and Italian engagements, Governor Uba Sani has also been securing high-level Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) commitments from partners across the Middle East and Asia. These moves are not coincidental—they reflect Kaduna’s rising profile as a low-risk, high-return destination for global capital. It would be difficult to miss out on the visit by Cuban Ambassador to Nigeria months ago, too. She wasn’t here for just a cup of coffee. Many other foreign investors are likely to storm Kaduna in the near future, and this won’t be surprising, even to an acerbic critic of the current governor.

The verdict is so clear: Kaduna is no longer waiting for the future—it is building it. And the world is taking notice.

*Dambatta is Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Print Media