NAS Attracts Massive Free Blood Donations for UPTH

The Olympus Marino Deck of the National Association of Seadogs (NAS), Pyrate Confroternity, yesterday, encouraged Nigerians in free blood donations to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Choba, Rivers State.

The sensitisation and free blood donation to the health facility is part of the association’s activities to commemorate the 2025 World Health Day, which was globally marked on April 7, this year.

THISDAY observed that about 50 persons were encouraged to make free donations of their blood to the hospital’s blood bank.

The association also harped on the need for blood donations in order to tackle the challenges of maternal and infant mortality.

Speaking with journalists at the event, Chairman of the Medical Committee of the Olympus Marino Deck of NAS in Rivers State, Dr. Chinwe Ohaka, explained that the blood donation is part of the charity programmes put up by the association to support the indigent persons in the society.

Dr. Ohaka expressed the belief “that our blood can save lives, especially that of the indigents, helpless individuals, especially pregnant women and children. We believe in the course of charity, protecting the need, the weak amongst us.”

He said, “Over the years we have engaged in several charitable deeds, especially healthwise. The last medical mission is a global brand. We carry out World Mental Day, activities of the Nigeria Independence and others. From time to time, we go to the hospitals.

“We are expecting between 30 to 50 donors today. Our call is that we encourage people to come and donate blood. Blood donation is safe and it actually has health benefits for the person donating blood. It is completely safe.”

On his part, Dr. Okite Uche, HOD in charge of the Department of Haematology, University of Port Harcourt, appreciated the group for their impact in encouraging the public for free blood donations to the health facility.

According to him, “This programme is very significant to our facility because blood donation is lifesaving. There is a deficiency of blood donation generally in the country, and especially in our environment.”

Noting a total deficiency of blood in the blood bank, Dr. Uche said, “A week ago, a woman came and needed eight unit of blood and didn’t have people to donate, the people that came around couldn’t qualify to donate. We had to go far and wide; to Military hospital, other hospitals to get blood to be able to save that woman’s life. Thank God for the doctors that were able to stablise her till the blood came.

“If we didn’t get from all those places, the woman might have been gone, just a few minutes for somebody to bleed to death. So, having blood in the blood bank will help save these people’s lives. Many indigent patients may not have money to afford the blood, so this programme is very important.”

He commended the group and all those who freely donated their blood to save lives, saying “We can’t be grateful enough because this is a selfless thing, they are giving blood to people they don’t even know. They have even promised to continue in times to come,” Uche added.

One of the blood donors, Dan Awah, said “There are some benefits in donating blood and it has been in me to constantly donate blood to save someone’s life. A lot of people need this blood and it is part of helping the society.”

He added that “The donation is free and I will feel very bad if the blood donated is sold. I hope that the association will manage to follow up to ensure that the donated blood is distributed freely, just as it was donated.”