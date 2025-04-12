Your Dedication, Commitment to Gov Otu’s Govt Commendable, Agba Lauds Ironbar

A former House of Representatives and Obudu local government council aspirant, Hon Martha Agba, has felicitated with the Chief of Staff to the Cross River State Governor, Hon Emmanuel Ironbar, as he marks his birthday, thanking him for his unwavering support to Governor Bassey Otu.

In a statement on Friday, Agba stated that Ironbar’s dedication to the governor’s vision for Cross River State had been very commendable, adding that his leadership, diligence, brilliance, and resilience in serving the state are worth emulating.

According to her, Ironbar’s significant contributions to the state’s growth and development has continually earned him accolades, which also underscores the integral role he is playing in supporting Governor Otu’s policies and initiatives, solidifying his position as a trusted and effective Chief of Staff.

The statement reads in part: “As the sun rises over the horizon, casting a warm glow over the landscape, I celebrate a remarkable individual – Emmanuel Ironbar, Chief of Staff to the Cross River State Governor.

“On this momentous occasion of his birthday, I honor his tireless dedication to public service and his unwavering commitment to shaping the future of our great state.

“His leadership has been a beacon of hope, illuminating the path forward and inspiring countless individuals to strive for excellence.

“May this birthday celebration be as vibrant and radiant as your personality. May it be filled with laughter, love, and cherished moments with family and friends. May this milestone mark the beginning of another year of good health, happiness, and continued service to the people of Cross River State.”