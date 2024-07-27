Barack, Michelle Obama Endorse Kamala Harris for President

*Trump meets Netanyahu

Former United States President, Barack Obama and first lady, Michelle Obama, yesterday, endorsed Vice President Harris for president, becoming the final key leaders in the Democratic Party to unite behind Harris after President Biden abandoned his bid for a second term.

This was as Donald Trump, former US President and Republican party’s candidate, met yesterday, with Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, at the former president’s Florida resort, a day after Netanyahu sat down with President Joe Biden and Harris in separate meetings in Washington.



The Obamas’ endorsement of Harris came five days after Biden, 81, dropped his re-election bid in the face of mounting opposition within his own party, and as a fresh wave of opinion polls show Harris starting to erode Trump’s lead.

“We called to say Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office,” the Washington Post quoted former US president to have said to Harris.



Michelle Obama said: “I can’t have this phone call without saying to my girl Kamala: I am proud of you. This is going to be historic.”

In a separate statement, the Obamas pledged to, “do everything we can” to elect Harris and called on their legions of supporters to join the effort.

They praised Harris’ record of accomplishments, listing each of her previous roles in what could be interpreted as a rejoinder to Republicans who have labeled her a “DEI hire” — a reference to “diversity, equity and inclusion” initiatives often used derisively to suggest that Harris only reached the upper echelon of American politics because of her race and gender.



“But Kamala has more than a résumé. She has the vision, the character, and the strength that this critical moment demands,” they wrote.

“There is no doubt in our mind that Kamala Harris has exactly what it takes to win this election and deliver for the American people. At a time when the stakes have never been higher, she gives us all reason to hope.”



Their call with Harris took place on Wednesday. Barack Obama said the Democrats would be “underdogs” but pledged to work hard for her election.

“Bottom line is, we are ready to get to work,” he said during the call, according to a transcript. “We are telling everybody to kick off those bedroom slippers and get off the couch and start knocking on doors and making phone calls.”

Many Republicans seized on the fact that Obama did not mention or endorse Harris in his initial statement responding to Biden’s abrupt exit from the race Sunday.

“We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead,” he said in that statement. “But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges.”

Meanwhile, Trump after the meeting with Netanyahu, told reporters they have a, “very good relationship,” dismissing any suggestion of tensions between them.

Harris had struck a more forceful tone than Biden in her public remarks on Thursday, according to Reuters, pushing Netanyahu to help reach a ceasefire in Gaza.

In a televised statement after their talks, Harris had said, “It is time for this war to end,” and expressed concern about the conflict’s toll on Palestinian civilians.

However, Trump yesterday, called her remarks “disrespectful” on Friday.

Israel’s retaliatory assault on Gaza has so far killed more than 39,000, according to Gazan health authorities, and leveled much of the enclave. The response has displaced most of Gaza’s 2.3 million people and created a humanitarian crisis.

The Biden administration has drawn criticism from some Democrats for not pressing Netanyahu more to protect Palestinian civilians.

Trump had also called for a swift end to the war, telling Fox News on Thursday that Israel was getting “decimated with this publicity.”

Trump’s former White House doctor, Ronny Jackson, said on Friday “there is absolutely no evidence” that anything other than a bullet struck the former president’ ear during an assassination attempt two weeks ago.