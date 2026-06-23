Unilorin Student Emerges As New Chairman, Joint Campus Committee of NANS in Kwara 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A 300-level student in the Faculty of Engineering, University of Ilorin, Mr. Yusuf Abdulqodri Eleburuke, has been elected as the new chairman of the Joint Campus Committee of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Kwara State Axis.

The election, which was conducted during the 2026 Kwara JCC Convention, had in attendance 22 duly accredited senators representing tertiary institutions across the state.

Declaring the result of the convention in Ilorin Tuesday, the chairman of the convention, Mr. Abdul Lateef Fele, said that out of 22 accredited senators, who voted at the election, Eleburuke secured 12 votes, while his closest contender, Aloba polled nine votes, with one vote declared void.

According to him, “The senators representing institutions that attended the convention include the University of Ilorin, Lafiagi, Legal Studies, and Engineering Faculty blocs, Kwara State Polytechnic, College of Education Ilorin, School of Nursing, Health Technology Offa, Oro, and Federal Polytechnic Offa.”

He said that 16 senators were in attendance and affirmed the conduct of the electoral process, describing it as credible, peaceful, transparent and in line with established guidelines.

In his acceptance speech, Eleburuke expressed gratitude to the Almighty God, describing his emergence as a collective victory for students across Kwara State.

“All praise, glory, honor and adoration be unto Almighty God, the Alpha and Omega, the Author of destiny, and the Giver of victory,” he said.

He commended the convention chairman for ensuring a credible process, noting that the election reflected the strength of student democracy in the state.

“I sincerely appreciate the Convention Chairman, Comrade Olakanmi Abdullateef Olawale (Felepoly), for his courage, neutrality and commitment to ensuring a free, fair, credible, and transparent convention,” he said.

Eleburuke also acknowledged his opponent, Comrade Solihu Ismail Aloba, describing him as a worthy contender who contributed to a peaceful and competitive process.

“I also acknowledge and appreciate my brother and fellow contestant, Comrade Solihu Ismail Aloba, for demonstrating courage, maturity, and commitment throughout the electoral process,” he said.

He pledged to run an inclusive administration focused on unity and student welfare.

“As chairman, I pledge to provide leadership anchored on unity, inclusiveness, accountability, innovation, and impactful service,” he added.

The convention ended with a unanimous call for cooperation among stakeholders to strengthen unity, enhance representation, and promote the collective interests of students across tertiary institutions in Kwara State.