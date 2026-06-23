Police Assure Lagos of Safety, Security, Despite Bomb Explosion in Mushin Market

• No retreat, no surrender in fight against terrorism, declares IGP

Segun James





Lagos State Police Command has assured residents of the state of safety and security following a bomb explosion at a busy market in Mushin, a key commercial part of the state.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Fatai Tijani, assured residents that the area remained safe.

The assurance came as Inspector General of Police (IGP) Olatunji Disu declared that there was no backing down in the war against terrorism until criminal elements were flushed out of the country.

Disu made the declaration in Lokoja, at a stakeholders consultative meeting for North-central zone, where he was represented by Coordinating Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) for the zone, Isiyaku Mohammed.

Relatedly, Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, restated the commitment of his government to working with the IGP to improve the state’s security architecture.

Sanwo-Olu spoke during a courtesy visit by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Supervising DIG for South-west region, Adegoke Fayoade, at Lagos House, Ikeja.

The explosion in Lagos, from an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), occurred during the evening rush hours at the Wey Street Material Market, and caused panic in the area.

Tijani said, “We promptly deployed our EOD team after receiving reports of an explosion. The area was cordoned off and thoroughly searched.”

One person was reportedly injured.

Tijani stated that the scene of the incident was the Shoe Materials Market in Mushin, assuring that security operatives have conducted a comprehensive sweep of the area.

He said the police received information about an explosion and immediately deployed Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) operatives to cordon off and secure the area.

He explained that preliminary findings indicated that the explosion was caused by an IED planted under a vehicle.

Tijani said the device was placed beneath the passenger side of the vehicle and detonated when the engine was started.

“The IED was under the vehicle, by the passenger side. It exploded when the vehicle was started,” he said.

The police commissioner disclosed that only one person sustained injuries in the incident and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

He added that the victim was in a stable condition.

Tijani stated that after a detailed sweep by EOD experts, no additional explosive devices were discovered in the area.

He urged members of the public, especially residents and traders in the affected commercial area, to remain calm and go about their normal activities.

IGP: No Retreat, No Surrender in Fight Against Terrorism

In Lokoja, IGP Olatunji Disu declared there was no retreat, no surrender in the war against terrorism until criminal elements were flushed out of the country.

Disu spoke at a stakeholders consultative meeting for North-central zone.

The IGP, who was represented by Coordinating DIG for the zone, Isiyaku Mohammed, said the meeting was held to assess the security situation following recent bandit invasions and the subsequent neutralisation of bandit kingpin, Kachalla Ibrahim, a.k.a Batijo, in Kogi State.

He said the Nigerian Police was more determined to eliminate all forms of criminality from Nigeria, including banditry, and kidnapping.

Disu stated that the best way to tackle the current spate of insecurity was community policing, which required the collaborative efforts of the police, traditional rulers, community leaders, and all members of the communities.

He said traditional rulers, leaders, and residents of communities must “say something when they see something”.

Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, who was represented the state’s security adviser, Jerry Omodara, said the visit was strategic following the security situation in Kogi State.

Ododo disclosed that the determination to win the war against banditry in the state was yielding positive results, with the killing of Batijo by the security operatives.

Sanwo-Olu Reaffirms Lagos’ Commitment to Security

Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, restated his government’s commitment to working with IGP Olatunji Disu to improve security in the state.

Sanwo-Olu also expressed the willingness of his administration to deepen collaboration with the Nigeria Police and other security agencies for joint operations and sustained efforts to address security challenges in the South-west.

The governor spoke during a courtesy visit by DIG in charge of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Supervising DIG for South-west region, Adegoke Fayoade, at Lagos House, Ikeja.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, Sanwo-Olu said the Lagos State government took security with utmost seriousness, stressing that the state remains the safest in the country.

While appreciating the IGP for his continuous support and efforts at making Lagos safe for all, the governor said his administration remained steadfast in its commitment to security, describing it as a critical pillar of governance in the state.

He stated, “We do not joke with security. We are not taking security lightly in Lagos State. We are going to continue to support the police and other security agencies to ensure that Lagos remains the safest State in Nigeria.”

Fayoade said the visit was in line with the IGP’s policy thrust to strengthen operational readiness, strategise on the fight against crimes, and seek improved logistics support for the Lagos State Police command.

He said findings from the visit would be presented to the IGP to enhance operational efficiency and strengthen security across the region.

Fayoade, who had previously served in Lagos as Commissioner of Police and Assistant Inspector-General of Police, praised the Lagos State government for its sustained support for the police, describing the state as a model of security partnership.