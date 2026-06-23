Tinubu Considering Enhanced Welfare Package for Information Personnel, Says Idris

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said that President Bola Tinubu is considering an enhanced welfare package for the information personnel of the Ministry of Information and National Orientation and its agencies.

Idris said the measures was aimed at improving the welfare package of personnel within Nigeria’s information sector as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the public service and enhance service delivery.

The minister, in a statement issued by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Dr Suleiman Haruna, disclosed this on Tuesday during the second day of activities marking the 2026 Civil Service Week Celebration in Abuja.

The week featured the presentation of certificates of recognition to deserving officers and staff members in appreciation of their dedication, professionalism and outstanding contributions to the growth and development of the ministry.

Addressing the staff of the ministry, the minister revealed that the president had directed him to explore practical ways of improving the welfare of workers in the information sector, assuring civil servants that the administration remained committed to rewarding dedication, professionalism and excellence.

“I want to reveal for the first time that we are working with Mr President. He has asked me to look at what we can do, especially for those within the information sector, so that we can improve their welfare package.

“I want to assure you that Mr President is going to achieve that,” the minister stated.

Idris commended the resilience, dedication and patriotism of civil servants, describing them as the engine room of governance and indispensable partners in nation-building.

According to him, the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation occupies a strategic position in promoting national unity, disseminating accurate information and fostering citizens’ understanding of government policies and programmes.

He said information should serve as a tool for unity, development and national cohesion rather than division.

He also stressed that the ministry remained committed to supporting the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu through effective public communication and national orientation.

The minister also highlighted key achievements of the Tinubu Administration, including economic reforms, improved revenue performance across states and strengthened foreign reserves.

Other reforms, he said, were ongoing infrastructure development and expanded access to higher education through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

He further noted that ongoing security efforts, in collaboration with security agencies and international partners, were gradually yielding results in addressing insecurity and improving public safety across the country.

He urged the staff to recommit themselves to the ideals of professionalism, integrity and selfless service, emphasising that sustainable national development depend largely on the efficiency and commitment of the civil service.

“No nation can develop and reach its desired destination without dedicated civil servants. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu cannot do it alone. All of us must contribute our quota towards building the Nigeria of our dreams,” he said.

The minister further commended the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Dr Binyerem Ukaire, for her exemplary leadership, commitment to staff welfare and efforts towards strengthening institutional efficiency.

Earlier in her welcome address, Ukaire described civil servants as the unseen drivers of governance whose efforts sustained government operations and ensure effective service delivery to citizens.

She stated that the Civil Service Week celebration was designed to recognise and appreciate the invaluable contributions of public servants who work diligently behind the scenes to advance national development.

She urged the staff to remain committed to the core values of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP), including efficiency, productivity, integrity and citizen-centred service delivery.

The permanent secretary reminded officers that they were nation-builders and agents of positive change, whose daily responsibilities directly impact the lives of Nigerians.

“Every action you take and every assignment you carry out contributes to national development. We are important stakeholders in building a stronger and better Nigeria,” she said.

The event was attended by directors, heads of departments, senior management staff and employees of the ministry as part of activities lined up to commemorate the 2026 Civil Service Week Celebration. (NAN)