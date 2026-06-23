Kogi Gov’s Aide, Excel David, Denies Death Report

Senior Special Assistant on Grassroots Sensitization and Mobilization to the Kogi State Government, Hon. Excel Onuche David, has dismissed reports claiming that he is dead, describing the reports as false, reckless and malicious.

In a rejoinder issued on Tuesday, David said he had been inundated with calls and messages following the circulation of the alleged death report published by some media platforms.

“Let me state unequivocally that this report is false, reckless and malicious,” he said.

The Kogi government aide stated that he is “alive, hale and hearty” and remains fully engaged in his duties under the administration of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, the Governor of Kogi State.

“It is both shocking and irresponsible that such a sensitive story was published without any attempt at verification,” Onuche said, adding that the report had caused unnecessary distress to his family, friends, associates and well-wishers.

He demanded the immediate removal of the publication from all platforms where it appears and called on those responsible to stop further dissemination of what he described as misinformation.

Onuche thanked those who reached out to him in concern and assured the people of Kogi State that he remains committed to his duties and service to the state.

“I thank everyone who has reached out in concern and assure the good people of Kogi State that I remain committed to my duties and service to the state,” he added