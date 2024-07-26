Ohanaeze President, Iwuanyanwu, Passes at 82, Tinubu Declares Death Irreparable Loss

*Buhari, Abbas, Mbah, Abiodun, Obi mournDeji Elumoye, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja James Sowole in Abeokuta, Amby Uneze in Owerri and Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The President-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, passed on yesterday. He was aged 82.

A statement signed by his first son, Jide Iwuanyanwu, said the octogenarian died after a brief illness.

“The Iwuanyanwu family of Umuohii Atta, in Ikeduru local government area of Imo announces the demise of their patriarch, Engr Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu, the Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo.



“Chief Iwuanyanwu died on Thursday, July 25, 2024 after a brief illness. He was aged 82. Chief Iwuanyanwu before his death was the president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and President of Owerri People’s Assembly.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu was survived by his wife Lady Princess Frances Iwuanyanwu, many children and grand children including Dr. Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, Managing Director, Champion Group Newspapers. Details of his burial would be announced later by the family after due consultations,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu, who was amongst the earliest persons to condole with the family has described his demise as an irreparable loss, and also extended his heartfelt commiserations to his family.



Further describing him as an accomplished businessman and notable politician, the President, in a release issued by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, condoled with the Imo State Government, the friends and associates of the deceased, and Ndi Igbo “over this irreparable loss.”

President Tinubu affirmed that Chief Iwuanyanwu would always be remembered for his remarkable legacy, and prayed for the repose of his soul.

On his part, former President Muhammadu Buhari, also described the passing of Iwuanyanwu as a sad event for Nigeria, even as he highlighting his contributions to journalism, sports, politics and nation-building.



In a release issued by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, Buhari said, “He was a visionary who revolutionised the nation’s media and sports. He made notable strides in the media industry, construction, sports, business, and politics.

“I had several opportunities to interact with him to know about his passionate commitment to the unity, peaceful coexistence, and the development of Nigeria.

“His rich contributions have left indelible memories on the media, sports, politics, and business where he made extraordinary achievements.

“My condolences to his family, friends and associates, and the entire people of the South-east. His death is a loss to the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the former president said.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, while commiserating with the Igbo people over the demise of Iwuanyanwu. described hia death as shocking and painful.

Abbas said this in a condolence message to the Iwuanyanwu family and the entire Ndi’gbo, issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi.



The Speaker described the late Nwanyanwu, who in 2023 succeeded Ambassador George Obiozor as the 11th of the umbrella socio-cultural body as a famous businessman and politician.

He added that Iwuanyanwu was an elder statesman and a pan-Nigerian, who used his leadership of Ohanaeze to seek peace and stability in Nigeria.

Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, described his passing as the fall of a great iroko and an incalculable loss to Ndigbo and Nigeria in general.

Mbah said Iwuanyanwu was unapologetically Igbo, yet a consummate nationalist and quintessential statesman, who gave his all-in service to the nation and to the Igbo race.



Reacting to the unfortunate incident, he said, “I received with a deep of grief the shocking news of the demise of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, an icon, pan Nigerian, national colossus, and an absolute patriot, who gave his all for the peace and progress of Ndigbo and Nigeria.

“Ahaejiagamba, as he was popularly known, took up the mantle of leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo at a very difficult time, and acquitted himself most creditably as a courageous leader, whose vision was to chart a new roadmap for Igbo renaissance in the Nigerian commonwealth.

“His politics was no less remarkable. His views were candid and unpretentious, but never divisive. His maturity shone brightly, as he often sought to build bridges. Indeed, Chief Iwuanyanwu, a pan Africanist, would be missed by not only Ndigbo and Nigeria, but Africa as a whole,” he said.



Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF) and Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has described his death as a profound loss to the nation.

In a statement yesterday, Abiodun described the news of the death of the businessman, publisher, and politician as shocking.

Abiodun said as President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, the apex socio-cultural organisation of the Igbo people, Iwuanyanwu worked tirelessly to preserve the unity of the country with his various, timely interventions at critical times when contentious issues were raging.

“I received with shock, the news of the death of the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu. His passing at this critical time when his counselling as an elder statesman is needed is saddening.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu was a remarkable leader, statesman, and patriot who dedicated his life to promoting the unity, progress, and well-being of the Igbo nation and Nigeria as a whole.



“His contributions to fostering inter-ethnic harmony, peaceful co-existence, and mutual understanding between the diverse peoples of our country were huge. His death is a profound loss not only for the Igbo nation but Nigeria as a whole,” he said.

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, said he was greatly disheartened by his death, adding that the devastating report of his death hadleft all who knew him heartbroken.

Writing on his X, Obi said, “He was not just a father to many, but a bridge builder who remained committed to the peaceful coexistence of all groups in the nation.



“He was undoubtedly a deeply patriotic Nigerian whose desire for justice, equity, progress and development of the nation transcended tribal boundaries. Chief Iwuanyanwu was one of those revered father figures who have always given me useful advice.

“I recall visiting him at the hospital, on the 11th of this month with the Secretary General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador Okey Emuchey.

“He promised me that he would soon be alright, to continue with his contributions to the progress of the nation. Since then, I continued to pray for his quick and full recovery, till I received the sad news of his death.

“I sincerely condole with his immediate family, the Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, and the entire nation over the death of this revered patriarch. May God grant us all the fortitude to bear his sad loss and grant him eternal rest.”