APC: Unlike Jonathan, Tinubu Won’t Allow Himself to Be Routed in 2027 over Insecurity

Chuks Okocha, Adedayo Akinwale, Sunday Aborisade, Linus Aleke in Abuja, Funmi Ogundare in Lagos, Fidelis David in Akure and Seriki Adinoyi in Jos





The All Progressives Congress (APC), has said President Bola Tinubu would not allow himself to be defeated in the 2027 elections, unlike former president Goodluck Jonathan, who was defeated in 2015 as a result of intractable insecurity in the country.

The ruling party, which reacted following a spike in insecurity across the country, noted that if insecurity was what led to the defeat of Jonathan, then APC would not “blindfold itself and allow itself to defeat itself.”

But, Afenifere, yesterday, called on the federal government to collaborate with governors and urgently come up with strategies to confront the security challenges bedeviling the country.

This was as senators from the 19 northern states of Nigeria have condemned the rising insecurity in Plateau and Benue States, and vowed to resist any attempt to make it the new normal.

Curiously, a former minister of Youths and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, has branded the killings in Plateau State communities as acts of terrorism, and not some farmer-herder conflict.

Nevertheless, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Oluyemi Oluyede, yesterday, visited the attacked communities in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, where he assured the people that the perpetrators of the heinous crime would be arrested and be made to face the full wrath of the law.

At the same time, a security expert and former Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mike Ejiofor has blamed persistent attacks in Plateau communities and other areas across the federation on a combination of intelligence failure, inadequate manpower, limited deployment of modern defence and security technology, and several other factors.

Yet, the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has assured the people of the state that peace would ultimately return to Plateau with time and dedication.

However, APC Director of Media and Publicity, Mr. Bala Ibrahim, spoke to THISDAY on the speculations that the increase in insecurity in the country was politically motivated as part of the plots to ensure the defeat of Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Prior to the 2015 general election, insecurity in the country had continued unabated, which later led to the defeat of the Jonathan administration.

With the recent series of killings, kidnappings and all sorts of insecurity in the country, there have been speculations that the same script that was used for Jonathan was already being used for Tinubu.

But Bala, who differed, stated: “If indeed this is the observation or the thinking of the naysayers, the government cannot just fold its arms and allow itself to be caught napping.

“It is good that people are linking history to the political situation of the country. If that was what was responsible for the downfall of Jonathan, I can tell you, Jonathan was defeated by the APC, and the APC cannot blindfold itself and allow itself to defeat itself.

“So, President Bola Tinubu by your submission or by the submission of the naysayers is already aware of the problem that will take him to lose and he will not allow it.

“And that is why he has a capable hand in terms of National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, one who, as I talk to you now, is criss-crossing these hotspots with a view to reinvigorating the system, that is, fighting this insurgency and boosting the morale of those who are carrying out the fight.”

Bala recalled that recently, the President directed the Minister of state for Defence, Bello Matawalle, to relocate to the epicenter of banditry, which is the North-West, which resulted in victory for the military.

“In a nutshell, the president will not allow himself to be defeated by himself. He’s taking measures to ensure that results are obtained for whatever strategy that was put in place to fight this insecurity and he’s assuring Nigerians that the safety of Nigeria is on the front banner of this programme.

“And this insecurity is increasingly invigorated in a way and manner that is making movement in the areas that were hitherto impenetrable, so much so that people can now ply the roads from Abuja to Sokoto. They can ply the roads from Abuja to Maiduguri, and they can move about in areas that were no good areas before.

“Yes, there are spots where the heat is still on, but it’s only a sign that Uhuru is very close by. When you’re about to get to waterloo, you will see that the intensity of it becomes higher, and there are chances for more casualty to be found. Definitely it is not to say the war is about to be lost. We are actually going for victory,” he said.

The ruling party, however, blamed the increase in insecurity on the frosty relationship between Nigeria and francophone neighbouring countries.

According to him, “Nigeria cannot operate in isolation and when you look at the relationship between Nigeria and its francophone neighbouring countries, you will see that of recent, ever since the change of government in Niger, there has been a kind of sour relationship that is threatening the Multinational Joint Task Force (MJTF).

“Nigeria is literally left alone to fight this war without the collaborative effort of its neighbours. If the President of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu, has not been doing enough, probably they would have overrun Nigeria by now.

“But thanks to the initiative of the National Security Advisor (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, who has been strategising and re-strategising. You see there is a decline in the ferocity of attacks.

“When last did you hear these bandits or kidnappers or insurgents coming to attack with such spectacular manners as they used to do. Even in areas like Zamfara, Kebbi and Sokoto, you found that the degree of attacks have reduced. Which is to say that these people who are attacking are increasing in being put under heat.

“And I assure you, the situation is going to continue improving with the initiatives of the government of the day.”

Afenifere to FG: Collaborate with Govs

Afenifere has called on the federal government to collaborate with governors and urgently come up with strategies to confront the security challenges bedeviling Nigeria.

The group made the call yesterday in a communique issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, shortly after a caucus meeting at the Akure home of its leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

The group said given the prime of position that security occupies in the the life of any society, it called on the federal government and security agencies to redesign the security architecture in such a way that those in charge of security would be able to dig deeper into its causes and deal with them decisively.

“In this wise, we are calling on the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu to, in collaboration with governors, urgently come up with strategies to confront the challenges and put them under control.

“While the above is going on, governors, particularly in Yorubaland, should further strengthen the security network in the region because of the upsurge of terrorism in our area.

“For instance, Amotekun personnel should be increased, motivated, trained and properly equipped. Besides, modern technology such as drones etc to tackle insecurity should be deployed.”

Afenifere, while noting that it was unrelenting in its insistence that a multi-level police system should take off immediately, called on governors to track unscrupulous herders terrorising farmers in the region.

“In view of the importance of food in any society, state governments in Yorubaland are called upon to pay more serious attention to agriculture. Policy papers on how farm settlements were established and run should be revisited and reviewed in line with the present reality for implementation purpose.

“This time around, local government councils should be given the mandate and leverage to establish farms in their respective areas. Farm inputs be made available to the farmers at subsidised rates. In the same vein, food items can be made available to the people at subsidised rates.

“Afenifere is very persistent on the need to ensure that Yoruba language is used more as a medium of communication. The body specifically called on governments in Yoruba-speaking states to make Yoruba the medium of teaching at elementary levels of our education: kindergarten/nursery, primary and junior secondary schools.

“Afenifere also urged Legislatures in Yoruba-speaking states to make Yoruba the language of conducting their legislative businesses as much as possible.”

On the high costs of food items in the country, Afenifere urged states and local governments to empower local farmers by providing them with needed resources – even at subsidised rates, saying it would also enhance the council’s finances and boost the local economy.

It, therefore, called on President Tinubu to leverage on his known democratic credential as a federalist by quickening the country’s realisation of true federalism as soon as possible.

Current Insecurity Won’t Become New Normal, Northern Senators Vow, Hail Gov

Senators from the 19 northern states of the federation, have condemned the rising insecurity in Plateau and Benue States and vowed to resist any attempt to make it the new normal.

The federal lawmakers under the aegis of Northern Senators’ Forum, made the pledge in a statement by their Chairman, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’adua, in Abuja yesterday.

The senators noted with great concern that the death toll, from the recent attacks on five communities in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State had risen in numbers.

Regretting that many more lives had been injured and missing, they declared that, “Such situation, does not represent the values we stand for as a nation.

“This tragic incident is a stark reminder of the insecurity that has plagued some parts of our nation, and we cannot afford to let it become the new norm.

“We wish to commiserate with the families of the victims, the Plateau State Government, and the people of Plateau State over this tragic incident.

“We wish to also commend the Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, for his efforts to restore calm and prevent retaliation between various ethnic groups.

“His leadership is a beacon of hope in these trying times, and we urge him to continue on this path.

“The Northern Senators Forum renews its commitment to working with the government and security agencies to develop a robust security framework that protects the lives and property of our citizens.

“We can not afford to fail in this endeavor. This recent attack is a wake-up call for all Nigerians. We must come together to build a safer, more secure future for ourselves and future generations.

“We owe it to the victims of these senseless attacks to act decisively and ensure that such incidents do not recur. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims,” the statement read.

Solomon Dalung: Killings in Plateau Are Terrorism Act, Not Farmer-Herder Conflict

A former minister of Youths and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, has said the killings in some Plateau communities were acts of terrorism, and not farmer-herder conflict.

He, therefore, called on the federal government to state what constituted the true nature of Nigeria’s long-running security crisis in the region.

Speaking on the killings during an interview with ARISE NEWS, Dalung, delivered a blistering critique of what he described as a longstanding reluctance to confront the truth.

According to the former minister, “There is nothing like herder-farmer clashes on the Plateau. These are terrorists. They have enclaves. They grab land, wrestle cattle, and displace natives. In the bush, there is a government, and these places are known.”

Dalung further criticised the federal government’s narrative, particularly the introduction of the Ministry of Livestock as a solution, calling it a distraction from the real issue.

“Let us not be hiding about Ministry of Livestock. Ministry of Livestock cannot even do anything about this problem.

“If you sum up this, you will come back to this issue of lack of a political will because if the political will to deal with the situation is there, these people will be given their rightful designation. They are terrorists.

‘’There was no farm or other animals that were either wrestled by the community or they trespassed into any farmland that resulted into this series of attacks we are hearing.”

He expressed disbelief at the excuses of poor road access cited by security agencies, pointing out that modern surveillance technologies could bridge such gaps.

“The security said, ‘well, we couldn’t do anything because there are no access roads’. I couldn’t fathom that because in a technologically-driven economy like ours, would the issue be that of access roads? What happened to drones and cameras, other sophisticated gadgets of intelligence gathering?”

Dalung warned that continued reluctance to name the violence for what it is — genocide — would only allow the attackers to remain on top of the situation while officials pretend to be. He also called on Nigerians to reject the ethnic framing of the conflict and demand a stronger, swifter response grounded in truth and justice.

“If we must be very honest in dealing with the plateau situation, first, we will have to stop pretending that it is herder-farmers’ clashes. Not at all. It is terrorism. It is genocidal because it has met the international definition of genocide.

“When a group of people attack another group with the intention of wiping them off the face of the earth, it is genocide. When you employ a policy of starvation and trying to use that to wipe a community or a group of people, it’s genocide. So, what is happening is genocidal.

“The problem is for the federal government to designate these people with their rightful names, consider them criminals, and stop even attaching ethnic identity to them. Yes, predominantly they belong to an ethnic nationality. But I don’t see them as operating in the overall interest of that particular ethnic nationality.

“Rather, they are criminals. And so, if we do not treat them as criminals, we will miss the point and we’ll continue to hold visits to Plateau State by government officials and they will be on top of the situation while the criminals are on top of the situation,” the former minister stated.

Army Chief Visits, Pledges Reinforcement

Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Oluyemi Oluyede, yesterday, visited the attacked communities in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, and promised security reinforcement.

The COAS, who led a delegation of senior military officers to assess the level of destruction caused by the assailants, assured the people that the perpetrators of the heinous crime would be arrested and be made to face the full wrath of the law.

At a meeting with stakeholders and attended by General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Armoured Division and Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major General Folusho Oyinlola, representatives of the state government, and leaders from religious organizations, the Army Chief, who promised to deploy more security personnel to affected communities, also called for peaceful coexistence amongst citizens of the state.

Assuring them that deployed troops would continue to be neutral, professional and fair to all irrespective of tribe and religion, the COAS pledged that all perpetrators of the crime would be arrested and prosecuted.

Major Gen. Oyinlola warned that any further attacks on innocent civilians would not be accepted.

“The senseless acts of violence that was witnessed in some of our communities must stop. Let me make it unequivocally clear that any further attacks on innocent civilians, destruction of property, or acts of lawlessness will be decisively dealt with.

“OPSH alongside other security agencies, will not stand idly by while criminal elements destabilise our communities. Those who think they can take law into their hands and go unpunished should have a re-think of their actions because the full weight of the law will be brought upon them,” he said.

He reiterated that troops under his watch would continue to seek sustainable solutions for lasting peace and ensure the safety of lives and property, adding that, “We must acknowledge that military action alone cannot bring about lasting peace. Sustainable peace is a collective responsibility which requires commitment from every stakeholder.

“Let me quickly remind all the stakeholders that violence has never solved any problem. Instead, it leads to more pain, destruction and deep-seated hatred. History has shown that even the most protracted conflicts in the world have only been resolved through dialogue and reconciliation.”

Expert Blames Intelligence Failure, Others

A security expert and former Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mike Ejiofor, has blamed persistent attacks in Plateau communities and other areas across the federation to a combination of intelligence failure, inadequate manpower, limited deployment of modern defence and security technology, and several other factors.

Ejiofor, who spoke exclusively to THISDAY, also called on the federal government to withdraw security aides of National Assembly members to compel them to enact legislations that would improve security situation across the country.

To minimise the ongoing human carnage in the country, the former DSS director reiterated the call to arm communities as first line of defence.

Speaking on the recent Bokkos killings, Ejiofor said, “Though I have not been there, I will give you some instances. Plateau has a very difficult topography that provides shelter for criminal syndicates.

“Another important question that demands a sincere answer about the persistent attacks is: what are the aims of the attackers? Are they intended to cleanse the area of the indigenes and take over their place?

“Or what is actually their intention? Until these questions are answered, one will not be in a position to make a conclusive statement on this issue. I also understand that numerous commissions of inquiry have been established, yet none have been implemented, and we continue to witness these attacks.

“According to the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, arrests have been made. If arrests have indeed been made, those detained will serve as a deterrent, as previously we had not heard of any arrests. In the past, we only hear that they attacked the community, and vanished.

“However, now that arrests have been made and the NSA has vowed that enough is enough, I believe that enough is indeed more than enough. We cannot continue to witness the loss of human lives and property in that area. It’s quite disturbing.”

He stressed that some had drawn comparisons to the Uromi extrajudicial killings, adding, “We must avoid introducing ethnic undertones to these killings; instead, we should focus on the fact that Nigerians have been killed and require government protection, as stipulated in our constitution, which prioritizes the welfare and security of its citizens.

“Killings have been occurring in Zamfara and Sokoto; what actions have been taken regarding these incidents? Similarly, killings have been happening in Borno and Yobe, affecting Nigerians. We should approach this issue without a north-south or herdsmen-farmers lens.”

To stop the carnage, he said, one effective method, as stated by the DG DSS in their inaugural annual lecture, was mobilising the communities.

“In Plateau, for instance, we have a significant number of retired military personnel; why not gather them, provide licensed arms, and make them the first line of defence? The military and other security agencies lack sufficient manpower to cover all areas with security challenges.

“I also want to hold our politicians accountable. I’ll use this opportunity to call on the government to withdraw aides from those not entitled. Specifically, the National Assembly should enact laws and pass stringent legislation protecting citizens’ lives.

“All unnecessary security aides should be withdrawn, prompting politicians to take security seriously. Currently, they seem apathetic due to their protected status, with guarded homes and escorts, making them less concerned.”

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, said the attack was not limited to Bokkos, but a widespread.

“If we ask why it’s recurring, it’s a question none of us can answer immediately. Efforts have been made by friendly journalists, community leaders, the military, and other security agencies, as well as various stakeholders, to put an end to these incidents.

“You know that the perpetrators are among us, and you cannot read people’s minds. Many peace talks have taken place, particularly on the Plateau. Every group has been engaged in some form of peace talk.

“They sign the peace deal, but as they leave, troublemakers embark on a different mission. These are the reasons behind the persistent attacks despite the efforts of the military, community leaders, political leadership and religious leaders.”

Plateau Governor, Mutfwang, Assures Citizens Peace’ll Return in spite of Attacks

Meanwhile, Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State, last night, assured the people of the state that he was committed to recovering from this setback and maintain the peace that has largely prevailed in the state over the past year.

Speaking during an interview on Arise TV News Night, Mutfwang, who was responding to recent violent attacks in the Bokkos Local Government Area, addressed concerns about the attacks and outlined his administration’s response to the crisis.

“These recent attacks are a setback for us, but we will recover from them and push forward,” he said, emphasising that Plateau had been on an upward trajectory in terms of peace and stability following the deadly incidents of December 2023.

“Every Nigerian was singing the praises of Plateau for restoring peace, and we are determined not to let these criminals disrupt the progress we’ve made,” he said.

The governor confirmed that the state government was actively working to identify the perpetrators, referencing the ‘external forces’ believed to be behind the violence.

While details were still being collected, the governor stated that an official statement would be released on Wednesday with more accurate figures regarding casualties.

He called for patience from the media, urging that speculations about the death toll be avoided until the government could provide verified information.

Mutfwang also addressed calls for compensation for the victims of the attacks.

While acknowledging that contingency plans were not initially in place, he assured. The people that the state government was focused on easing the immediate difficulties faced by displaced persons.

“We are reaching out to individuals and organisations that can assist in supporting the victims. If needed, we will also approach the federal government for help,” he stated.

Mutfwang also recognised the efforts of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, who has visited Plateau to assure residents that the federal government was addressing the security breaches in the area.

He commended the NSA’s support, noting that the federal government was deploying resources to help identify those responsible for the violence.

He also raised concerns about the proliferation of weapons in the country, attributing the attacks to unchecked smuggling and urging a national conversation on border security.

Responding to critics who had questioned his leadership and called for his resignation, Mutfwang denied the allegations.

“It is a preposterous and mischievous assertion,” he said, pointing to the relative peace Plateau had enjoyed since the 2023 unrest.

He emphasised that if his leadership was not effective, the state would not have been able to host numerous national and international events in recent months.

“We will continue to do the best we can,” he assured, emphasising that the state would remain focused on its mission to maintain peace and stability.

Mutfwang reiterated his commitment to the state’s identity as the ‘Home of Peace and Tourism’, asserting that despite the challenges, Plateau would continue to be a beacon of tranquility in Nigeria.