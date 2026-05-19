2027: Akpabio, Barau, Bamidele, Kalu, Ndume, Others Win APC Primary Tickets

• Katung, Sani, Yero, Oshiomhole, Uzodimma, Abiodun, Igiagbe, Ndubueze, Mbata also get senate tickets, Sokoto senator eyes guber seat

•In Delta, Okowa defeats Nwoko, Dafinone floors Omo-Agege

Deji Elumoye, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja, John Shiklam in Kaduna, Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi, James Sowole in Abeokuta, Amby Uneze in Owerri, Jonathan Eze in Lagos, Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto and Yemi Kosoko in Jos





Five top-ranking senators, among several others, yesterday,consolidated their grip on the political structures of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after emerging victorious in their respective senatorial primaries ahead of the 2027 general election.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio; Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin; Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele; former Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu and former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume, all secured APC tickets for another term in the senate.

While Akpabio, Barau, Bamidele and Ndume emerged either unopposed or by affirmation, Kalu recorded a crushing landslide victory over his lone challenger in Abia North Senatorial District.

In Akwa Ibom State, supporters and APC faithful turned out in large numbers at Methodist School Ukana in Essien Udim Local Government Area to affirm Akpabio as the party’s candidate for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District.

The Senate President, who was the sole aspirant for the ticket, participated in the primary at his ward centre amid what party members described as a carnival-like atmosphere, with singing, dancing and open celebrations dominating the venue.

Party faithful said the massive turnout reflected confidence in Akpabio’s political leadership and appreciation for what they described as his effective representation over the years in various public offices, including commissioner, governor, minister and now Senate President.

The Returning Officer, Gabriel Ekong, commended party members for the orderly conduct of the exercise, while officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission monitored the process alongside civil society groups and other stakeholders.

Speaking after his affirmation, Akpabio thanked party faithful for what he described as their unwavering confidence in him and pledged continued quality representation at the National Assembly.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the APC in Akwa Ibom and supporting the policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Akpabio urged voters to support Tinubu, Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno and all APC candidates in the forthcoming elections, promising to continue attracting more federal projects and democratic dividends to the district.

Similarly, Barau secured the APC ticket for Kano North Senatorial District after a unanimous affirmation by party members at the APC headquarters in Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State.

Thousands of APC supporters from the 13 local government areas that make up Kano North attended the exercise, which was supervised by party officials and monitored by INEC representatives.

Chairman of the APC Electoral Committee for the Kano North Senatorial Primary Election, Shehu Isa Direba, asked party members to affirm Barau as the party’s candidate, a request that was greeted by a thunderous “yes” from the crowd.

The Chairman of the APC National Assembly Primary Elections Committee for Kano State, Musa Yahaya, also sought the endorsement of party members, who unanimously backed the Deputy Senate President.

Leader of the INEC monitoring team, Abdulrahman Haruna, later expressed satisfaction with the peaceful and orderly conduct of the process.

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, represented by his deputy, Murtala Sule Garo, praised the conduct of the primary and expressed optimism that APC candidates would perform strongly in the 2027 elections.

“We are one family in APC. Insha Allah, before noon on election day, Senator Barau will secure his seat, while President Tinubu and all our candidates will emerge victorious,” he said.

Responding, Barau thanked party members for the confidence reposed in him and praised Tinubu for what he called effective leadership of the country and the APC.

He also commended Governor Yusuf for efforts at repositioning Kano State and urged voters across the state to support all APC candidates in the general elections.

“Please, let us not waver in our support for Mr President. President Tinubu means well for Northern Nigeria and is doing extremely well for us,” he stated.

In Ekiti State, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele was returned unopposed as the APC senatorial candidate for Ekiti Central, further consolidating his dominance in the district.

His emergence followed the release of the list of cleared aspirants by the APC National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Arugungu, which showed Bamidele as the sole cleared aspirant for the district.

In Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu recorded one of the most emphatic victories of the APC senatorial primaries nationwide after polling 65,651 votes to defeat Philip Nto, who secured 2,103 votes in the direct primary election conducted across the 57 wards of Abia North Senatorial District.

The exercise, which covered the five local government areas in the district, attracted 69,441 accredited voters out of 72,028 registered party members.

Announcing the result in Umuahia, Chairman of the Abia North Senatorial National Assembly Primary Election Committee, Chinedu Christian Kanu, described the exercise as peaceful, transparent and credible.

In Borno, Senator Ali Ndume, emerged the APC senatorial candidate for Borno South.

The ranking Senator was returned unopposed through an affirmation process at the venue of the primary held in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

The former Senate Leader had emerged as consensus candidate as his main rival for the seat, Abdullahi Askira, withdrew voluntarily from the race.

Askira, who is the Deputy Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly premised his decision not to contest for the ticket with Ndume on extensive consultations and appeals from party stakeholders within the district.

Ndume, in a release shortly after he was pronounced winner at the venue of the primary, thanked the APC stakeholders in Borno South, delegates and all the party faithful for the confidence reposed in him to continue to represent their interest at the National Assembly.

He equally hailed his erstwhile rival, Askira who threw in deference to the party elders in the senatorial zone.

“I want to thank our elders in Borno South Senatorial District for their unwavering support for me. I want to reassure them that I will continue to promote their interest at all times.

“I must not fail to commend Hon Askira who listened to persuasions and appeals of the party leaders and took the decision to drop his aspiration. Your loyalty to the party is exemplary.”

Ndume further called on the party stakeholders to remain united, and “continue to work as one united political family as the country prepares for the general elections.

If Ndume wins at the polls in January, 2027, he would be returning to the National Assembly for a record fifth term.

In Edo State, while Senator Adams Oshiomhole secured his return ticket to represent Edo North, Senator Joseph Ikpea Igiagbe also won his re-election ticket for Edo Central.

Also, in Delta State, Senator Ede Dafinone has defeated Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to clinch the APC ticket for Delta Central while former governor Ifeanyi Okowa floored Senator Ned Nwoko in the battle for Delta North.

Katung, Sani, Yero, Win Senate Tickets

Former Kaduna State Governor, Mukhtar Ramalan Yero, Senator Sunday Katung and former Senator Shehu Sani,have emerged winners of the APC senatorial primary elections in Kaduna North, Kaduna South and Kaduna Central senatorial districts.

Yero defeated two other aspirants in the election to secure the APC ticket ahead for 2027 election.

Announcing the result in Zaria, the Returning Officer, Hassan Saleh, said Yero polled 6,060 votes to defeat Muhammad Mu’azu Mukaddas, who scored 1,044 votes, and Yusuf Bala Ikara, who secured 372 votes.

Speaking shortly after the exercise, Yero commended party members and stakeholders for the peaceful conduct of the primary election.

He also extended a hand of fellowship to his co-contestants and urged party members to unite ahead of the 2027 general election.

The former governor thanked party supporters and stakeholders for the confidence reposed in him, pledging to provide quality representation if elected.

Yero, who was deputy to late governor, Patrick Yakowa, on the platform of the PDP, was sworn in as governor on December 15, 2012, following Yakowa’s death in a helicopter crash in Bayelsa State on December 15, 2012.

He was however defeated by Nasir El-Rufai during the 2015 elections. He defected to the APC under Governor Uba Sani’s administration.

In Kaduna South, incumbent Senator Sunday Katung defeated his predecessor, Danjuma Tella Laah, and Michael Auta to retain the ticket for the seat.

According to the results announced by the returning officer, Katung polled a total of 7,453 votes, while Laah and Auta scored 1,370 and 878 votes, respectively.

The results were announced at the collation centre at the Jema’a Local Government Secretariate on Monday.

In the Kaduna Central senatorial district, Shehu Sani, who represented the area in 2015 to 2019, scored 9,105 to defeat former Speaker of the Kaduna state House Assembly, Yusuf Zailani who 1,021.

Shettima Yerima, who withdrew from the race also scored 1,253 votes. The results were announced in Kaduna by the returning officer Samira Jibrin.

Lamido Quits Senate Race, Eyes Guber

Senator Ibrahim Lamido, representing Sokoto East Senatorial District, has said he would not seek re-election to the National Assembly in 2027, citing the legislature’s lack of executive power to tackle worsening insecurity in his constituency.

The lawmaker made the announcement during an interview with journalists in Sokoto over the week, saying his decision was driven by the persistent security crisis that has displaced thousands and disrupted livelihoods across Sokoto East.

Lamido revealed that his focus has now shifted to the governorship race in Sokoto State, arguing that only an executive office can provide the authority and resources needed to confront banditry, kidnappings, and communal attacks.

“I wanted to contest for governor because of the insecurity affecting my people. As a senator, I do not have the executive powers needed to address the situation effectively,” Lamido stated bluntly.

He explained that residents across Sokoto East had repeatedly urged him to seek higher office, insisting that a governor’s constitutional powers, operational control, and access to security logistics were essential to restore stability.

Uzodimma, Ndubueze, Mbata Secure APC Senatorial Tickets in Imo

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, incumbent senator, Patrick Ndubueze and Alex Mbata, have emerged senatorial candidates for the APC. in the State.

Uzodimma defeated his rival, former governor of the State, Senator Rochas Okorocha to become the candidate of the Imo West (Orlu zone) while Senator Ndubueze emerged victorious for Imo North (Okigwe zone) after other contestants excluding former Senator Ifeanyi Araraume,stepped down for him.

Mbata who was also the 2023 candidate for the party also returned as a cencensus candidate when other contestants stepped down for him for Imo East (Owerri zone).

While showing appreciate to his co-contestants Mbata said, “I, Prince Dr. Alex Mbata, extend my deepest appreciation and heartfelt gratitude to my distinguished brothers and sister in the Owerri Zone Senatorial race; Hon. Belusochukwu Enwere Michael, Dr. Obinna Ibe, Dr. Chijioke Kaduru, Hon. Osita Okpara and Dr. Chetachi Nwoga -Ecton for their patriotic and statesmanlike decision to unanimously withdraw from the contest for my humble self in the collective interest of our great party and the continued stability of Owerri Zone.

“Your rare demonstration of political maturity, uncommon sacrifice, and commitment to party cohesion stands as a defining moment in our democratic journey.”

Saliu Mustapha Confirms Participation in Kwara APC Guber Primary on Thursday

Frontline governorship aspirant of the APC in Kwara State, Saliu Mustapha, has said he remained in the race for the party’s governorship ticket and would participate in the APC gubernatorial primary election scheduled for Thursday, May 21, 2026.

The senator dismissed widespread reports that he either withdrew from or lost the APC Kwara Central Senatorial primary election in Ilorin, insisting that he never participated in the contest in the first place.

According to him, his political focus has always been on the governorship race and not the Senate.

Mustapha, who currently represents Kwara Central in the National Assembly, clarified that the only APC nomination forms he obtained were for the governorship election ahead of the 2027 general poll.

He added that he also successfully underwent the party’s governorship screening exercise in Abuja earlier this month.

The clarification followed confusion within the Kwara APC after a purported list of cleared senatorial aspirants surfaced online bearing Mustapha’s name alongside that of AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The development triggered speculations across political circles, especially as government officials had earlier maintained that Governor AbdulRazaq was the sole aspirant for the Kwara Central Senate seat.

In a statement issued by his Media Assistant, Nasif Sholagberu, the senator urged party faithful, journalists and the general public to disregard claims linking him to the senatorial primary.

Ogun Deputy Governor’s Name Missing on Cleared List, Abiodun Wins Senate Ticket

Amid the frenzy that charaterised the senate primary elections, the name of the Ogun State Deputy Governor, Alhaja Noinmot Salako-Oyedele, was missing from the list of cleared aspirants for Ogun West Senatorial District by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was as the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has reportedly clinched the senate ticket for Ogun East, a day after incumbent senator and former governor Gbenga Daniel withdrew from the race, citing security concerns.

Although details of the election process has yet to be released, reports from the field however showed that Abiodun has emerged the APC Senate candidate for Ogun East

But in the list sighted online by THISDAY, four aspirants – Senator Tolulope Odebiyi, Senator Gbolahan Dada, Mr Ojugbele Jimoh Olusola and Taiwo Olayiwola Walis, were listed in the senatorial district.

Among the four aspirants that were cleared for the contest, Ojugbele, was selected as Consensus Candidate for today’s primary.

The exclusion of the Deputy Governor’s name, has sparked reactions among party faithful and supporters across Ogun West, especially as was the only female among aspirants for senatorial primary.

Findings revealed that Salako-Oyedele had purchased her nomination forms and embarked on consultations across the five local government areas in Ogun West ahead of the primaries.

Some supporters of the deputy governor also expressed surprise over the exclusion, insisting that she fulfilled necessary requirements and remained actively involved in consultations leading to the exercise.

The development has since generated conversations within political circles in Ogun State, with some party members demanding clarification over the circumstances surrounding the list.

Plateau APC Committee Declares Gagdi Winner, Disowns Earlier Results

The Plateau State All Progressives Congress (APC) Primaries Electoral Committee has invalidated earlier results circulated from the Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam (PKK) House of Representatives primary election, insisting that only one official declaration was recognised. And it was the one returning Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi as winner.

Committee Chairperson, Stella Okotete, addressing journalists in Jos, said the purported results previously announced were unauthorised and should be disregarded.

She emphasised that only the duly appointed returning officer, Nandom Andrew Kura, had the constitutional mandate to declare the outcome of the primary election.

Okotete also presented the approved list of election officials, reaffirming that no other individual was empowered to announce results for the PKK federal constituency.

Kura, speaking to newsmen at the APC secretariat, confirmed that he conducted the election across all 36 electoral wards of the constituency and subsequently declared Hon. Yusuf Gagdi winner with: 29,207 votes out of 31,150 total votes cast.

Kura dismissed claims of parallel results, describing them as “a figment of imagination,” and insisted that the process was properly documented with videos, photographs, and accreditation records.

He condemned the circulation of an earlier declaration attributed to one Monday Daspan, calling it an act of impersonation.

“Anybody that announced results for PKK other than my humble self is an impostor,” Kura said, adding that the incident had damaged his professional reputation and may attract legal action.

Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, after receiving the official declaration, told journalists that he was aware of only two announcements — the legitimate one by Kura and the earlier one he described as fraudulent.

Gagdi alleged that the unauthorised announcer, Daspan, was not appointed by the electoral committee and was simultaneously involved in conducting primaries in another constituency.

PDP Declares 12 Elected Candidates for 2027 Reps Elections in Bauchi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has conducted primaries for the House of Representatives in Bauchi State for the twelve Federal Constituencies of the state.

The results of the exercise was announced by Alhaji Ali Ibrahim, Chairman of the House of Representatives Primary Election Committee for Bauchi State,

The results were announced in Bauchi while addressing journalists at the party secretariat.

“I, having been duly appointed by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party to serve as Chairman of the House of Representatives Primary Election Committee for Bauchi State, hereby announce the results of the Party’s primary elections conducted by affirmation on 17th May, 2026 across the various federal constituencies in Bauchi State.

“Following the screening and clearance of aspirants by the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, the duly cleared aspirants were presented to delegates and party members for affirmation in accordance with the Constitution of the Party and the Electoral Guidelines, 2026.

“At the conclusion of the affirmation exercise, the delegates unanimously affirmed the following candidates as the duly nominated candidates of the Party for the respective House of Representatives seats in the forthcoming 2027 General Election,” he said.

The candidates were Khalid Barau Ningi – Ningi/Warji Federal Constituency, Zahradeen Aminu Abubakar – Shira/Giade Federal Constituency, Hussaini A. Umar – Toro Federal Constituency, Abubakar Usman – Ganjuwa/Darazo Federal Constituency, Idris Yusuf Duguri – Alkaleri/Kirfi Federal Constituency and Abdullahi Musa Tela – Zaki Federal Constituency.

The rest were Shehu Yakubu – Jama’are/Itas-Gadau Federal Constituency, Ahmad Muhammad Dambam – Misau/Dambam Federal Constituency, Muhammad Garba Dogo – Katagum Federal Constituency, Isah Mohammed Wabu – Gamawa Federal Constituency, Maryam Garba Bagel – Dass/Tafawa Balewa/Bogoro Federal Constituency and Aliyu Abdullahi – Bauchi Federal Constituency.

“On behalf of the members of the Committee, I congratulate all the successful candidates and wish them the very best in the forthcoming 2027 General Election,” he added.

He also thanked the PDP for the opportunity to serve in the state.