Oyedele: Modern Tax System Must Be Anchored on Trust, Fairness, Accountability Between Taxpayers, Government

• Nwabueze: goal of reform is to ensure every Nigerian taxpayer has access to fair hearing, effective redress mechanisms

James Emejo in Abuja





Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, yesterday declared that a modern tax system must not only prioritise efficient revenue collection, but also fairness, accountability, transparency, and trust, noting that “taxpayers must have confidence that disputes will be resolved fairly, promptly, and without unnecessary administrative bottlenecks”.

The minister spoke while unveiling the Office of the Tax Ombud’s website, toll-free call center, and case management system in Abuja.

The initiative aimed to strengthen taxpayer protection and improve dispute resolution in the fiscal system and remains a key to ongoing tax reforms aimed at improving fairness, transparency, and compliance.

Oyedele, described the digital platforms as a milestone in the country’s fiscal reform journey.

He said the reforms go beyond revenue generation, stressing that a modern tax system must be anchored on fairness, accountability, transparency, and trust between taxpayers and government institutions.

He noted that while disputes are inevitable in any tax system, what matters is the existence of credible and accessible mechanisms for resolving them in a timely and transparent manner.

According to the minister, the new digital platforms will improve access to dispute resolution services by enabling taxpayers across the country to engage the office of the tax ombud more easily, lodge complaints online or via the call centre, and track the progress of their cases.

Oyedele said the services would be provided free of charge, adding that the use of technology would help eliminate delays and improve efficiency in handling taxpayer complaints.

He said the initiative aligned with broader tax reform objectives, including simplifying tax administration, reducing arbitrariness, protecting taxpayers’ rights, encouraging voluntary compliance, and building a fair and globally competitive fiscal system.

In his remarks, Chief Executive, Office of the Tax Ombud, Dr. John Nwabueze, said the initiative represented a major milestone in building a more accessible and responsive tax dispute resolution framework.

Nwabueze said the reform aligned with the federal government’s Renewed Hope agenda under President Bola Tinubu, noting that the administration’s push for fiscal reform was reshaping the country’s revenue administration architecture around fairness, accountability, and public trust.

He commended the President for what he described as “visionary leadership” in driving tax system reforms, and also acknowledged the role of key fiscal authorities in the reform process, particularly Oyedele, and the Executive Chairman, Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), Dr. Zacch Adedeji.

According to him, the office of the tax ombud was created as an independent and impartial institution to provide taxpayers with accessible mechanisms for complaints handling, dispute resolution, and mediation, thereby reducing the burden of litigation and improving administrative efficiency.

Nwabueze explained that the newly launched digital platforms are designed to transform the taxpayer experience by enabling seamless engagement with the office through online and telephone channels, real-time case tracking, and improved access to taxpayer guidance and support services.

He added that the systems are also expected to enhance transparency and accountability in tax administration, while promoting voluntary compliance through faster and more efficient resolution of disputes.

He said, “The digital platforms reflect global best practices in public service delivery and reinforce our commitment to innovation, professionalism, and citizen-centred governance.”

The tax ombud further stressed that trust in tax administration must be continuously earned through transparency, consistency, and engagement with stakeholders, calling for stronger collaboration with the media, civil society organisations, and professional bodies to deepen taxpayer education nationwide.

He maintained that the ultimate goal of the reform was to ensure that every Nigerian taxpayer, regardless of location or business size, had access to fair hearing and effective redress mechanisms.